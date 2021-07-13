5 Signs It’s Time You Talk to a Psychotherapist

So I'm a survivor of attempted suicides and I'd like to express the importance of awareness. It's been a taboo or stigma related subject. The truth is remaining silent and pretending it somehow will get better hasn't worked. Remaining silent about suicide and covering up suicide by hiding it from the public has saved zero lives. Remaining silent will save zero more lives. Suicide is on the rise yet we're supposed to remain quiet and accept it. I'm done remaining silent and I've made a group called Suicide Awareness on Facebook, which hopefully won't be shut down. I've been taking trainings to co-facilitate eight week classes of survivors of a suicide attempt. Idaho fought for years not to allow these groups but the data was overwhelming how these groups and bringing suicide awareness has decreased suicide attempts and actual successful suicides. See these trainings have shown that we need to talk about suicide and stop hiding from the difficult conversations. If people actually knew how many suicides happen near them then maybe they'd be more apt to talk about it and see how big of a problem it's become. I'm not even sure this will be published because of the stigma against talking about suicide. I've tried to kill myself over and over and had nowhere to turn to because everyone was scared about talking about suicide. You know I'm right when I say suicide is 100% preventable. Yes that's a fact and not just a guess! Suicide is 100% preventable yet nobody wants to break the stigma and actually start saving lives. I'm just one person reaching out to others in hope that I can make a difference!