RICHARDSON – Local artist Jeff Rogalski is introducing the Richardson community to a different type of art form with his exhibit “Tasty Inedibles in Bite Size Pieces,” which is currently on display at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and features the end grain of exotic hardwoods.

“I’m combining my design skills with my woodworking skills and I’m kind of using that as my medium to create art as artists use paint, I use wood,” said Rogalski.

The idea was developed almost ten years ago while he was making cutting boards in his studio. From start to finish, each piece of art can take anywhere between 25 to more than 50 hours to complete. Once its constructed, the panel is sanded flat on both sides, the board sealed with several coats of sanding sealer followed by spraying four coats of clear lacquer. The final coat is sanded, then polished and buffed to a mirror finish.

“I want people who visit the exhibit to walk away with something that’s personal to them, that they can really identify with, that touches them,” he said.

“Tasty Inedibles in Bite Size Pieces” is on display through July 26.

The exhibit is free and open to the public 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and during all public events.

Visit www.eisemanncenter.com for more information.