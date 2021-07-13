Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Women’s Contribution to Public Health Care

By Ellen Diamond
psychreg.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare is a complex setting that involves numerous professions working together for a single goal; to enhance health services. On the other side, there is very little focus on the gender equality of these professionals and their impact on healthcare performance. Especially, women’s right to gain better healthcare services has been reiterated multiple times. But their contribution to public health care is never brought upfront. However, undeniably, women play an important role in better services and promotion in the healthcare sector.

www.psychreg.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Mental Health#Healthcare Workers#Gender Discrimination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

White Men’s Grip on U.S. Health Care May Be Slipping

Last Updated: July 20, 2021. TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. medical field is less dominated by white men than it used to be, but there are still few Black and Hispanic doctors, dentists and pharmacists, a new study finds. The study, which looked at trends over...
Public HealthTimes Union

Letter: Public health care is part of social justice

Bethany Bump’s report, “COVID-19 took an unequal toll on communities of color. A study says structural racism is to blame” indicated an academic reasoning to accelerate equal protection of public health law among our families and neighbors. The study suggested university researchers, community organizations and government policymakers need “more and...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYC Health Commissioner: Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test Required Of All Public Health Care Workers Starting Aug. 2

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking steps to make sure health care workers get vaccinated. For the first time he is implementing mandatory testing or proof of vaccination, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday. The new order begins Aug. 2 and will affect staff at 11 public hospitals. READ MORE: NYC Public Hospitals, Department Of Health Will Require Weekly COVID Tests For Unvaccinated Workers This comes as COVID-19 cases have once again started to rise across the city. “Enough is enough, we need our health care workers to be vaccinated. It’s getting dangerous with the Delta variant. So, I think it’s time to...
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

MVHS welcomes Midwives to Women’s Health Center

UTICA — Certified Midwives Caitlin Donaghy, CM, MPH, and Shelley Hong, CM, LM, MS, have joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Women’s Health Center, where they will provide inpatient and outpatient care to women of all ages. Donaghy joins MVHS with experience providing women’s reproductive healthcare and managing international...
Barnegat Township, NJthesandpaper.net

Women’s Health Practice Opens in Barnegat

Ocean Women’s Health Care Group, a practice of the Combined Medical Group of RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health affiliated with Community Medical Center, has expanded patient services through a new location at 770 Lighthouse Drive, Suite 130, in Barnegat. The location offers leading women’s health specialists in obstetrics and gynecology...
Virginia Statedailyjournal.net

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on a...
Public HealthNewswise

Major Health Care Professional Organizations Call for COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Health Workers

Newswise — (July 26, 2021) With COVID-19 case counts rising amid the spread of the Delta variant, more than 50 health care professional societies and organizations called for all health care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a joint statement released today. These societies and organizations represent millions of workers throughout health and long-term care – from doctors and nurses to pharmacists and physician assistants, from public health workers and epidemiologists to long-term care, home care, and hospice workers.
Sublette County, WYsubletteexaminer.com

Health care's concern for Delta variant

PINEDALE – COVID-19 cases surged up to 70 percent in parts of the United States last week, with hospitalizations up 36 percent, the Centers for Disease Control Prevention reported. The agency attributed the new Delta variant as contributing factor. The COVID-19 Delta variant is a concern in Wyoming, said Sublette...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

It’s About Health Care, Not Health Insurance

In our country, the “health care” discussion is typically not about health, but about health insurance: who will pay for what? The Affordable Care Act is an example of that focus, one that distorts reality in important ways. What we really need to discuss is “health,” both community and individual.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

Hospitals are COVID hypocrites

It has taken over 606,000 dead Americans, 8,279 dead state residents, and the passage of almost eight months since the release in the U.S. of the first COVID vaccines, to convince Connecticut’s hospitals that it might be a good idea to require their own workers get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Biden Seeks To Build On Many Of Trump’s Health Care Policies

I was a Special Assistant to the President at the White House's National Economic Council from 2017-2019. I now head Blase Policy Strategies. On July 9, 2021, President Biden signed an executive order designed to promote competition throughout the American economy. Most of the Biden administration’s health-related proposals in this order either build on policies implemented by the Trump administration or are consistent with Trump administration direction. Republicans should work to support many of the reforms, particularly allowing people to purchase hearing aids over the counter, boosting government health care price transparency efforts, and confronting both hospital consolidation and occupational licensing burdens.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Calls for vaccine mandates in health care settings increase

JOPLIN, Mo. – Surging covid cases among those unvaccinated continue to hit Mercy Hospital hard. “We broke a new record,” says Mercy President Jeremy Drinkwitz. “We’re discharging people and putting people right back in.”. Between their hospitals in Joplin and Carthage, Mercy has 78 COVID inpatients, the highest number they’ve...
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

Governor Lamont Announces Nomination for Public Health Commissioner

Governor Ned Lamont has announced his nomination of Dr. Manisha Juthani as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. Juthani is currently an infectious diseases physician at Yale School of Medicine. She has a background in infection control, particularly in nursing homes, according to Josh Geballe, chief operating officer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy