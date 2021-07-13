Women’s Contribution to Public Health Care
Healthcare is a complex setting that involves numerous professions working together for a single goal; to enhance health services. On the other side, there is very little focus on the gender equality of these professionals and their impact on healthcare performance. Especially, women’s right to gain better healthcare services has been reiterated multiple times. But their contribution to public health care is never brought upfront. However, undeniably, women play an important role in better services and promotion in the healthcare sector.www.psychreg.org
