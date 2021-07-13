Women’s Contribution to Public Health Care

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking steps to make sure health care workers get vaccinated. For the first time he is implementing mandatory testing or proof of vaccination, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday. The new order begins Aug. 2 and will affect staff at 11 public hospitals. READ MORE: NYC Public Hospitals, Department Of Health Will Require Weekly COVID Tests For Unvaccinated Workers This comes as COVID-19 cases have once again started to rise across the city. “Enough is enough, we need our health care workers to be vaccinated. It’s getting dangerous with the Delta variant. So, I think it’s time to...