Toccoa, GA

Mr. Stanley Ralph "Stan" Smith

By Phil Hobbs
wnegradio.com
 11 days ago

Mr. Stanley Ralph “Stan” Smith, age 63 of Toccoa passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Stephens County Hospital. A son of the late Edern and Mozelle Lawrence Smith, he was born April 27, 1958 in Stephens County, Georgia where he lived all his life. He was a graduate of Stephens County High School, Class of 1976. He was employed with Family Dollar Store as the Assistant Manager. He loved history and was a moderator for the Stephens County History Club and the Toccoa City Adventurers. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Smith.

