Mr. Stanley Ralph “Stan” Smith, age 63 of Toccoa passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Stephens County Hospital. A son of the late Edern and Mozelle Lawrence Smith, he was born April 27, 1958 in Stephens County, Georgia where he lived all his life. He was a graduate of Stephens County High School, Class of 1976. He was employed with Family Dollar Store as the Assistant Manager. He loved history and was a moderator for the Stephens County History Club and the Toccoa City Adventurers. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Smith.