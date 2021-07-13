Reopening roadblocks: How your equipment can bridge the gap

Our new factfile, The safe use of electrical work equipment at home, provides guidance on using electrical devices safely when working from home. Whether you’re working from home or the office, maintenance of electrical equipment is necessary. Employers should have procedures in place that provide guidance to enable employees to comply from wherever they work. Read about the different kinds of devices that need to be monitored and maintained, the responsibilities of both employees and employers, and more: The safe use of electrical work equipment at home.