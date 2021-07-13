Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Reopening roadblocks: How your equipment can bridge the gap

By Rachel Herren
multibriefs.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith much of the country open again, the summer of reconnection is in full swing – complete with family cookouts, long-awaited dinners with friends, and an overall resurgence of in-person shopping and dining. Yet, as vaccine distribution continues to climb and many states lift COVID-related restrictions, the food industry finds itself facing full reopening just as it encounters a number of post-pandemic road blocks.

exclusive.multibriefs.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Covid#Grubhub#Ubereats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Agriculturejhu.edu

Bridging the broadband gap in wake of COVID-19

For Veneeth Iyengar the past three years have been something of a homecoming. Born and raised in Louisiana, he went to college in the Midwest before working in Southeast Asia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. Now executive director for broadband development and connectivity for the state of Louisiana, Iyengar is in his home state working to bridge the gap between issues of accessibility, affordability, and the economic need for connectivity in the digital age.
Public HealthSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Upskilling and Reskilling Workers to Improve Supply Chain Resilience

Over the past year, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has sent shockwaves across industries with varying effects. While many industries are experiencing record high unemployment, the manufacturing and industrial sectors – especially those central to supply chains – find themselves simultaneously operating increased production demands with reduce capacity levels. This is due to the risk mitigation efforts continued to be implemented to reduce the potential spread of the virus.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

How Hospitality Can Close the Food Gap

There is a disparity today between food knowledge and food preparation skills. The pre-pandemic state of affairs, which is reasonable to expect will return as vaccines become more available and cases decrease, provided us the opportunity to experience a wide variety of types and preparations of food without actually doing the cooking.
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

How technology can bridge the gap between climate talk and action

After setting climate targets, countries and companies will need to quantify, reduce and monitor their emissions. This process can be complex, time-consuming and prone to errors, especially for novices. The right technology can simplify this process and make it more efficient, transparent and effective. Here are three ways technology –...
Technologytheiet.org

How can we ensure the safe use of electrical work equipment at home?

Our new factfile, The safe use of electrical work equipment at home, provides guidance on using electrical devices safely when working from home. Whether you’re working from home or the office, maintenance of electrical equipment is necessary. Employers should have procedures in place that provide guidance to enable employees to comply from wherever they work. Read about the different kinds of devices that need to be monitored and maintained, the responsibilities of both employees and employers, and more: The safe use of electrical work equipment at home.
Sutton, NEYork News-Times

AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT REPAIR TECHNICIAN

SUTTON IRRIGATION & REPAIR, INC in SUTTON IS SEARCHING FOR A FULL-TIME AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT REPAIR TECHNICIAN. WE ARE FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS SPECIALIZING IN. TL PIVOT IRRIGATION SYSTEMS FARM MACHINERY REPAIR & MAINTENANCE. IDEAL CANDIDATE HAS BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS, ABILITY TO LIFT 60 POUNDS FREQUENTLY, HAS GREAT...
MarketsBusiness Insider

How to Bridge the Gap between Projects and Investors: Black Ocean Token Sale Launchpad

ZUG, Switzerland, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- As the cryptocurrency space grows in popularity, more people are becoming interested in making investments. Black Ocean, a liquidity-providing platform incubated by the high-frequency quantitative trading institution VRM, is launching CeDeFi launchpad where innovative projects can build a strong community, raise funds and achieve liquidity in a simple, secure and transparent way.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
EconomyShareCast

Water companies to share cost of bad debt with business customers

The water regulator will permit water suppliers to raise prices for businesses and other non-household customers from next year, in a bid to offset the costs of higher amounts of bad debt amid the Covid-19 pandemic. From next April, non-household customers will bear three-quarters of the costs of bad debt...
Softwaretechbeacon.com

How GitOps can secure your software pipeline

As more companies move operations to the cloud and look to streamline infrastructure management, adoption of GitOps is on the rise. GitOps is an effective way to streamline infrastructure management and directly impact business value. At the moment, most companies adopt GitOps to increase release speed. However, GitOps can also...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Rising Awareness in Cleanliness to Drive Demand for Shock Mat Market - States Fact.MR

An improvement in people's standard of living across the world, has increased the purchasing power of buyers leading to a rapid growth in the consumer goods' sector. Due to an increase in the automotive product, there is a massive demand for shock mat in manufacturing industries. Shock mat is used as a conveyor belt in manufacturing industries. The need for shock mat is on the higher side as waterproofing is required in several industries. It is heat-resistant, thus in high demand in the automotive industries.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Increasing Demand for Processed Foods will Complement Growth of the Nutritive Sweeteners Market During 2021-2031

With the increase in urbanization the market for processed food is increasing rapidly due to the rise in per capita expenditure of the population. There is a rapid increase in the working population of developing countries resulting in the busy lifestyle. Hence, consumers are opting for comfort foods at a low cost and longer time span of usability, resulting in the growth of the processed food industry.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Food Grade Glue Market 2028 Report Enlightening Development Scope and Business Strategies Developed By Leading Vendors

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on Food Grade Glue Market Sales projects the global revenues during 2018 to 2028. The Food Grade Glue Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Food Grade Glue demand, product developments,...
Marketskyn24.com

Functional Carbohydrates Market to Observe Strong Development by 2026

Functional carbohydrates are non-cariogenic, low glycemic, and slow digestible carbohydrates, which are used in functional food and beverages as they promotes reduction in the blood level response. These functional carbohydrates play a vital role in enhancing immune system, reducing the risk of diabetes, and supporting energy and weight management. These...
Forsyth County, NCforsyth.nc.us

Who Regulates Our Foods? A Webinar Series to Untangle the complexities of food safety regulation

Food safety regulations should be at the forefront of any food business: restaurants, retailers, food processors, and farms. It is important to know which local, state, and federal agency has jurisdiction over what foods in order to comply with required food safety regulations, especially after a year of COVID-19 and the many changes that have resulted from it. This webinar series will host experts from our regulatory agencies who will answer questions related to processed foods, produce, meat & poultry safety programs, and the Food Protection Program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy