Elgin, TX

Elgin grads, including twins, mother and daughters, earn honors at Huston-Tillotson, Prairie View A&M

Elgin Courier
 11 days ago

Please allow me to recognize the following individuals on their outstanding academic achievements for the spring semester of 2021. All the individuals are graduates of Elgin High School. Eva Lee-Andra Thomas-Elliott made the Dean’s list at Huston-Tillotson University, where she majored in psychology. Eva will graduate Summa Cum Laude from Huston-Tillotson University on August 7, 2021. Eva has been accepted to the University of Houston to achieve her Master’s degree in social work. Destany Guyton, the daughter of Eva Lee Andra Thomas-Elliott, who majored in criminal justice, will also graduate from Huston-Tillotson University on August 7, 2021. Kyla Collins, also the daughter of Eva Lee Andra ...

