Playmates Returning With New Toys From Across The Star Trek Universe

By Anthony Pascale
trekmovie.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe toy company most associated with Star Trek in the heyday of the 1990s is back. Today, Playmates Toys and ViacomCBS Consumer Products announced a new global license for the Star Trek franchise. The deal covers the rights for action figures, vehicles and ships, role play, and other toy categories for all Star Trek properties. The official announcement touts Playmates for its “attention to brand detail, authentic portrait sculpting, and new product innovations.” The new line of Playmates Star Trek toys will kick off in 2022.

