Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Critical of theory

Cumberland Times-News
 19 days ago

Critical race theory has become another hot-button issue and probably will be for years to come, defended by some Americans, reviled by others and misunderstood by many. The educational premise, which reportedly dates to the 1970s, is that discrimination because of race is so widespread, so ingrained in culture, that it has permeated policies and laws in the United States, all facets of life, really, stacking the deck against Blacks and other minorities. It has been brought to the forefront over the last several years through “The 1619 Project” from The New York Times Magazine, the title of which is based upon the year enslaved Africans were brought against their will to Virginia, a British colony at the time.

www.times-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Zinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#History Books#Black History#Slavery#American Exceptionalism#Americans#Africans#British#The Times News#The Revolutionary War#English#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
SocietyFairfield Sun Times

The Moment in 1986 When Critical Race Theory Ousted the Civil Rights Movement

A turning point in U.S. racial politics came in 1986 at Pine Manor College in Massachusetts, shown. There, race-consciousness won out over color-blindness, profoundly changing American society. July 28, 2021. “Critical race theory isn’t so much a thing as a way of looking at a thing,” Kimberlé Crenshaw assured MSNBC...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats need a coherent response to attacks on critical race theory

Republicans have their 2022 version of “defund the police” — attacking the critical race theory. It's largely specious, and is pandering to racial resentments, but Democrats better figure out how to respond. Last year after police violence, left-wing Democrats talked about defunding the police. The vast majority of Democratic candidates,...
SocietyFauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: A great lesson in wokeism and the 1619 project

The first thing one must learn about our woke brethren is if you don’t agree with their principles, they won’t attack yours — they’ll attack your character. [“Our nation needs to learn from history before we can move ahead,” Fauquier Times, July 14.] In my case, out of the gate I am a white supremacist with a 400-year history behind me. As such, I received my K-12 education in Pennsylvania and would have fought against slavery, which would have put me in good company with those soldiers buried no more than a bicycle ride on R-29N — hallowed ground, as some signs say along the way.
Cumberland, MDThe Tribune-Democrat

Guest Editorial | Critical of theory

The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat. Critical race theory has become another hot-button issue and probably will be for years to come, defended by some Americans, reviled by others and misunderstood by many. The...
goodmenproject.com

MLK Had a Theory of Race — and It Sounded Pretty Critical

Sometimes less is more. So, I’m just gonna leave this right here:. “The largest part of white America is still poisoned by racism, which is as native to our soil as pine trees, sagebrush and buffalo grass.”. — Martin Luther King, Jr., “A Testament of Hope,” (his last essay, published,...
PoliticsVictorville Daily Press

Thinking It Through: What is government of, by and for the people?

Abraham Lincoln concluded his Gettysburg Address on Nov. 17, 1863, with a ringing affirmation of Americans' right to govern themselves. The battlefield that raged four months earlier was commemorated with ceremonies featuring the great orator, Edward Everett, who spoke for two hours, and Lincoln, who spoke for just over two minutes.
Victoria, VAKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Opinion — No one objects to the teaching of American history

As the debate over Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools becomes more widespread and more defined, supporters of the practice have begun to change their tactics. Rather than deny that CRT is being taught, they falsely accuse opponents of seeking to censor the teaching of history. Supporters of Critical Race...
AdvocacyYankton Daily Press

Ben Shapiro: Our Empathetic Authoritarians

America has a crisis of empathy. That crisis isn’t expressed as lack of charitable giving: Americans give approximately seven times what Europeans do to charity per capita. And it isn’t expressed as an unwillingness to spend on a governmental level: The United States currently spends more money than any nation in the history of the world.
Politicsaninjusticemag.com

The Constitution Was Designed to Protect White Supremacists

Unchecked freedom brings out the absolute worst in humanity. It’s sickening how many people claim tolerating their selfish, ignorant, and oppressive behavior is “necessary” in order to live in a “free” society. If “freedom” means owning slaves, sex trafficking minors, or slaughtering children in mass shootings then I want nothing...
SocietyFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Teaching implicit bias should not be controversial

Sometimes people write things so ridiculous that they must be intentional. That’s the case with Jeff Chidester this week. Contrary to the mythology he spreads, no one is teaching grade schoolers or anyone else that white people are genetically wired to be racist and Black people are genetically wired to be victims. Truth is, however, that our country’s history of racist customs, laws and institutions has placed people of color at a competitive disadvantage that is still in effect today, facts on the ground even if the offensive laws have been repealed. To deny that is willful blindness. However, to say it in a New Hampshire school now risks a lawsuit, dismissal or even being charged as a felon thanks to the culture wars of the Republican Party, aka the Party of Trump, and the complicity of our governor.
Presidential ElectionVictorville Daily Press

Thinking It Through: Democrats face ‘worst threat since the Civil War’

It’s official. We have it on presidential authority that Republicans’ insistence on voter ID is a throwback to the dark days when Americans went to war over slavery. Calling such GOP efforts to secure voting integrity “Jim Crow on steroids,” Joe Biden has thrown down the gauntlet, as it were, to those who he believes would perpetuate racism.
PoliticsKATV

Levin warns of rise of American Marxism: 'It's not a fad'

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Conservative radio host and bestselling author Mark Levin claimed Thursday that the freedom and lifestyle of Americans are at risk if progressive ideas he linked to Marxism are allowed to take hold. “There are people who are trying to take advantage of this country and destroy it,”...
Religionhoustonherald.com

What is truth?

Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judea, is credited with an infamous quote in John 18:38 of the Bible. “What is truth?” he said. While Pilate wasn’t really asking the question in search of an answer, but was instead attempting to justify his own actions with a rhetorical remark, his words nonetheless went down in history as some of the most memorable ever spoken. But regardless of his intent, Pilate couldn’t possibly have foreseen how relevant that three-word question would become a bit more than 2,000 years later.
CollegesCumberland Times-News

Academia's hostility to intellectual diversity suffers a courtroom setback

It is not surprising when a compound of moral arrogance and political authoritarianism — e.g., the culture of today’s academia — produces intolerance of intellectual diversity and disdain for the law. Nevertheless, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit was startled by the behavior of the University of Iowa: “We are hard-pressed to find a clearer example of viewpoint discrimination.”
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Drake: Fear and loathing in Wyoming’s politics, classrooms

The leaders of Wyoming’s Republican Party love a good wedge issue. How better to divert attention from the fact that the state’s political supermajority has all of the power, all of the responsibility and absolutely no solutions to the state’s tremendous fiscal problems?. So long as we stay busy debating...
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Laura Ingraham loses her cool as Alan Dershowitz challenges her anti-vax narrative

Fox TV host Laura Ingraham locked horns with lawyer Alan Dershowitz over the prospect of mandated vaccinations.Mr Dershowitz, was arguing the case for compulsory vaccination and made a comparison between Covid-19 and smallpox on The Ingraham Angle.He said: “As far as mandating vaccination, I think the Supreme Court would uphold gradual mandating of vaccination. First, conditioning going to school on getting vaccinated, conditioning getting on airplanes, conditioning getting in crowded buildings.”The former Harvard Law School professor continued, telling Ms Ingraham that George Washington had mandated vaccination against smallpox for his troops during the Revolutionary War.Ms Ingraham, who has taken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy