Critical of theory
Critical race theory has become another hot-button issue and probably will be for years to come, defended by some Americans, reviled by others and misunderstood by many. The educational premise, which reportedly dates to the 1970s, is that discrimination because of race is so widespread, so ingrained in culture, that it has permeated policies and laws in the United States, all facets of life, really, stacking the deck against Blacks and other minorities. It has been brought to the forefront over the last several years through “The 1619 Project” from The New York Times Magazine, the title of which is based upon the year enslaved Africans were brought against their will to Virginia, a British colony at the time.www.times-news.com
Comments / 0