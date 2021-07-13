Moonlight sailing on Rehoboth Bay in 1939

In early May I took a first sail up to Potter Cove on Prudence Island, which for the past fifteen years has been a great sailing destination and a hideout; it’s a nice contrast from the Port of Galilee where I live and work. Most important, it’s a great place for peace and quiet before the summer season kicks into full-on coastal gear, and our ‘hood becomes a destination and an embarkation point for folks ferrying south. I always look forward to this early springtime sailing drill because I know the cove will be empty. On 12 May, I left Newport in 15 to 18 knots of SW pushing Reverie with a fair tide. After leaving Newport Harbor I put the spurs to her and she was flying. Moreover, it was unseasonably warm while I steered my boat with my foot and listened to MVY Radio; which is a great radio station based on the Vineyard. On this day there was a bit of tanker traffic, but I saw no other sailboats in the bay. I was having a blast and doing no heavy lifting while Reverie rode through acres of empty water and scooted north at 6.5 knots. These days, my idea of a good sail is flying downwind and just managing the mass and physics of my sailboat with my foot on the wheel. I don’t want to feel beat up after enjoying my slack time from the ferry docks, so keeping the boat balanced on all points of sail translates to less strain on my geezing seventy-one year old body. I know, I’m brilliant.