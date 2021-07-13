Cancel
Moonlight sailing on Rehoboth Bay in 1939

Cape Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis romanticized illustration of a full moon sail on Rehoboth Bay graced a postcard that was mailed from Rehoboth Beach in 1939. The scene captures a moment in time when recreational sailing on Rehoboth Bay was at least as popular, if not more so, than recreational motorboating. The scene also...

Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach: When zero is a good thing

Last week brought some exciting news. In their June newsletter, Rehoboth Beach Main Street announced that the city has a zero percent commercial lease vacancy rate. Wow! This is such incredible news in light of what we have all experienced in the past 15 months. When we were agonizing over shutdowns this time last year, who would have thought we’d be celebrating this milestone today?
Newport, RIBlock Island Times

First Sail, 2021

In early May I took a first sail up to Potter Cove on Prudence Island, which for the past fifteen years has been a great sailing destination and a hideout; it’s a nice contrast from the Port of Galilee where I live and work. Most important, it’s a great place for peace and quiet before the summer season kicks into full-on coastal gear, and our ‘hood becomes a destination and an embarkation point for folks ferrying south. I always look forward to this early springtime sailing drill because I know the cove will be empty. On 12 May, I left Newport in 15 to 18 knots of SW pushing Reverie with a fair tide. After leaving Newport Harbor I put the spurs to her and she was flying. Moreover, it was unseasonably warm while I steered my boat with my foot and listened to MVY Radio; which is a great radio station based on the Vineyard. On this day there was a bit of tanker traffic, but I saw no other sailboats in the bay. I was having a blast and doing no heavy lifting while Reverie rode through acres of empty water and scooted north at 6.5 knots. These days, my idea of a good sail is flying downwind and just managing the mass and physics of my sailboat with my foot on the wheel. I don’t want to feel beat up after enjoying my slack time from the ferry docks, so keeping the boat balanced on all points of sail translates to less strain on my geezing seventy-one year old body. I know, I’m brilliant.
Rehoboth Beach, DESo Md News.com

New art shows at Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH — The Rehoboth Art League is opening a new series of exhibitions with an event on Friday, July 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The opening includes the Annual Members’ Fine Art Exhibition, now in its 83rd year. The summer exhibition showcases artwork by more than 80...
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Simply Southern Jeep happy hour set July 22 in Lewes

The Simply Southern Jeep will return to Lewes for a happy hour event at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 22, at Blooming Boutique Accessories in Lewes. The pretty, painted jeep will be parked and photo-op-ready for a fun-filled night including food, drinks, prizes, giveaways and free gifts with purchase. Shoppers can choose from countless styles of Simply Southern clothing, accessories, and gifts as they shop the store and snap a few great pics with the eye-catching Simply Southern vehicle.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Lions present scholarship to Cape graduate

The Rehoboth Beach Lions Club presented a $1,000 scholarship to Cape Henlopen High School graduate Margaret Dawson. As part of the world’s largest humanitarian service organization, Rehoboth Beach Lions Club members are local men and women who give back to the community by serving youth, senior citizens and the less fortunate in the community, as well as assisting various nonprofit organizations.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Chocolate Wave celebrates ribbon cutting in Rehoboth

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of new member Chocolate Wave with a ribbon cutting July 16. Chocolate Wave is a new chocolate shop in downtown Rehoboth Beach offering delicious treats not to be missed. From handcrafted chocolates and candy to caramel apples, Chocolate Wave...
Boats & WatercraftsWVNews

Sailing: Laser Invitational 2021

A record was broken this past weekend as there were 39 Lasers registered for the Deep Creek Yacht Racing Association’s (DCYRA) Laser Invitational, the most ever for this annual event. Thirty-four boats were in the open fleet and five boats in the radial fleet, and of the 39 boats, eight...
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Moonlight Yoga Friday

LIBERTY — This month's Moonlight Yoga is Friday, July 23, in Liberty. The event runs 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Liberty Parks & Recreation has partnered with Serenity on the Square to offer Moonlight Yoga at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road. Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit for the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Macha outlines Rehoboth platform

I am running for Rehoboth Beach commissioner because I want to ensure that Rehoboth thrives in the future as we seek to preserve the charm of Rehoboth for many years to come. My husband, Rich, and I have been Rehoboth property owners for the past 21 years. We have 23-year-old triplets and 21-year-old twins, and two dogs. We have created priceless family memories, enjoyed summer weekends and vacations in Rehoboth as well as spent off-season time attending events including Sea Witch Festival and Holiday Tree Lighting with our five children. Since our kids were 14 years old, they have held summer jobs in Rehoboth at Funland, Royal Treat, Jungle Jim’s, Bin 66 and Big Fish Restaurant Group.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Rehoboth planners defend Clear Space approval

Roughly two weeks ago, June 30, Rehoboth Beach commissioners reversed the city planning commission’s site-plan approval of Clear Space Theatre Company’s proposed Rehoboth Avenue theater complex. In the planning commission’s first meeting since that reversal, July 9, commission members Steve Kaufman and Rachel Macha defended their approval of the site...
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

What is Rehoboth doing to protect trees?

In the Cape Gazette, both Toni Sharp and Rachel Macha, candidates for city commissioner, advocate supporting Rehoboth Beach as “A Tree City,” which I have been so vocal about for years. When I was on the parks commission several years ago, the mayor gave me $11,000 to have trees planted...
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Sharing the roads at Sesame Street by the Sea

Sharing the road - Lewes running races staged at Irish Eyes thanks to the graciousness of Charlene and Tom Jones, who support all community causes, had to move off Anglers Road because that morning culture didn’t like being inconvenienced by the fitness crowd, who can be annoying if you’re not one of them. And as I often joke, “Running ain’t a real sport like fishing,” just keeping my eye on an outrigger making sure a flying green hoochie hasn’t been cast at my head. Some walkers of small designer dogs suggested to Tim Bamforth Sunday morning that he should take his races to the trail system and go annoy birdwatchers and bikers. Sesame Street by the Sea down to Bethany has become a running mecca and is a factor when families choose vacation destinations. Back in the bygone days, there were races on golf courses. Why not get out there and annoy a few duffers on the weekends even though running is not a real sport like golf?
Naperville, ILpositivelynaperville.com

Sailing into summer

Summer is officially in full swing, and with it comes Naperville’s annual sculptures to be scattered throughout the downtown area. This year’s theme is Sailing into Summer. As a result, 14 beautiful sailboat sculptures have been scattered across the downtown area. With the exception of last year, the DNA, or...
Milton, DECape Gazette

Look for the yellow box at Oak Creek Wine & Spirits!

Cape Gazette's Visitors' Guide turned 21 this year! Pick up a Beach Paper inside the yellow box at Oak Creek Wine & Spirits in Milton. Click here for a list of locations that carry the newspaper in coastal Delaware. Want to read it from your phone? Sign up for Beach...
Travelfox35orlando.com

Carnival announces more ships to sail this fall as 'vaccinated cruises'

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that several more ships from across the nation will begin sailing this fall as "vaccinated cruises" "We are pleased to share that three more ships will resume guest operations in September, and another four in October – bringing the total number of ships to 15 – as our successful restart of operations continues to ramp up," the cruise line said on Monday. "Based on the success of our initial resumption of service and the guest response to the onboard experience, we will continue to operate all our ships as vaccinated cruises through at least October."
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Cape Artists Gallery open daily during summer

The Cape Artists invite everyone to come in from the summer heat and enjoy the works on display in their gallery at 110 W. 3rd St., Lewes. The gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 302-644-7733 and check out Cape Artists Gallery...
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

How is your ‘taste memory’?

Last week, my band had the pleasure of performing at The Pond restaurant and bar near Rehoboth Beach. On a whim I decided to see if I could ferret out some of our northern vacationers by wearing my “Taylor Ham – New Jersey Essential Eating” T-shirt. Wow! “Ferret out” was an understatement! No fewer than 15 or 20 people came up to the stage and mentioned the shirt. Each had a story that centered on the aromas of childhood breakfasts. And half of them weren’t even from Jersey! Go figure ….
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Tony Pratt: ‘Life is a series of cycles’

The ocean never stops,” says Tony Pratt. “It’s a perpetual motion machine.” His enthusiasm bubbles forth as he marvels at the wonder of Cape Henlopen. “Look at those magnificent sand bars!”. As recently as 1970, sand was rolling in the opposite direction, away from the Point. “That changed; now the...
Delaware StateCape Gazette

Delaware Beach Towns are Among the Top Destinations for Retirees

Lewes and Rehoboth Beach named prime destinations for retirement. Well, folks, the secret is officially out. The first town in the first state and its neighbor to the south have now been revealed – in the most dramatic way – among the greatest places in the nation to retire. That’s...

