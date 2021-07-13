Good Shepherd Lutheran School earns Cognia accreditation

Good Shepherd Bastrop announced today that it has earned accreditation by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers. Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited, and that Good Shepherd Bastrop is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement. “School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global ...