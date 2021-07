Days after Bloomberg News reported that Apple will add Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) functionality to Apple Pay, we learn that Buy Now Pay Later “OG” Sezzle has received an investment of $30 million from Discover. And not only will Discover make a financial commitment to the company, which most recently demonstrated its technology on the Finovate stage at FinovateFall in 2018, Discover also entered into an agreement that will enable the card company launch a Buy Now Pay Later service on its own Discover Global Network.