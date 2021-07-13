Unlocking the Potential of Digital Value-Based Care Solutions in Congestive Heart Failure
Each year over one-half a million patients are diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF) and, in total, more than five million Americans are currently living with a CHF diagnosis. This patient population has a particularly high readmission rate, with one estimate of the six-month readmission rate topping 40%. As such, clinicians and researchers have spent considerable effort devising interventions to reduce the likelihood of readmission for patients with CHF.mhealthintelligence.com
Comments / 0