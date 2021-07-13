Cancel
Pontiac, MI

Unlocking the Potential of Digital Value-Based Care Solutions in Congestive Heart Failure

 14 days ago

Each year over one-half a million patients are diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF) and, in total, more than five million Americans are currently living with a CHF diagnosis. This patient population has a particularly high readmission rate, with one estimate of the six-month readmission rate topping 40%. As such, clinicians and researchers have spent considerable effort devising interventions to reduce the likelihood of readmission for patients with CHF.

Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Health

Will new guidelines for heart failure affect you?

Your heart is a muscular organ with four chambers. The right atrium and right ventricle collect oxygen-poor blood from the body and pump it to the lungs. The left atrium and left ventricle collect oxygenated blood from the lungs and pump it out to the body through an artery called the aorta. In a normally functioning heart, the left ventricle sends over half the blood within it out to the body every time the heart beats. The percentage of blood the left ventricle can pump is known as the ejection fraction.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

The Recent FDA Approval of Vericiguat for Heart Failure

A thought leader in the pharmacologic management of heart failure, Alexandra Goncharenko, PharmD, BCPS, BCCP, reviews the mechanism of action of vericiguat and considers its place in the treatment landscape. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: There’s one more drug I want to talk about. This one has me a...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Heart Failure Comorbidities

Virtually all patients with heart failure (HF) have at least one other comorbid condition, such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), anemia, or renal dysfunction. Although HF is primarily a cardiac issue, the mechanisms underlying the condition share similarities with systemic and metabolic dysfunction. It is theorized that factors which contribute to HF, including inflammation, neurohumoral activation, and hemodynamic changes, may also cause common associated comorbidities. For example, both HF and diabetes are characterized by inflammation, making one a risk factor for the other. Taking shared pathophysiology into consideration is of particular importance in managing the cardiac patient because associated disorders may worsen HF symptoms and quality of life, or even inhibit treatment.
Diseases & Treatmentshumblemusings.com

What Are the Common Types of Heart Failure?

Did you know that over 6 million adults in the US have heart failure? Caring for heart disease costs billions each year and shows no signs of slowing down. And the more you know about the types of heart failure, the more you can avoid becoming one of those 6 million adults.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Pig study in Houston reveals possible treatment for heart failure

Cardiovascular researchers at the Texas Heart Institute report success using gene therapy to regrow the muscle cells of pigs with heart damage, a significant advance toward repairing the injured adult heart after a heart attack. In a pre-clinical study published June 30 in Science Translational Medicine, Houston researchers found that...
Technologyaithority.com

WellSky® Leads Movement for Connected, Intelligent Care Through Launch of Value-Based Care Suite That Powers Lower Costs, Better Outcomes

Global Technology And Analytics Company Delivers Innovative Solutions To Help Providers, Health Systems, And Payers Successfully Collaborate And Succeed In Value-based Care. WellSky, a global health and community care technology company, announced the next chapter in its ongoing mission to realize better healthcare outcomes: the launch of the WellSky Value-Based Care Suite. The new suite is built for provider, payer, and patient collaboration in value-based care environment, with a range of offerings that enable care coordination, interoperability, predictive insights, value-based agreements, and emerging health-at-home programs.
scPharma's Furoscix Can Potentially Cut Hospital Admission/Readmission Costs For Heart Failure Patients

ScPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) announced top-line results from its FREEDOM-HF study evaluating overall and heart failure-related costs of treating congestion in patients with chronic heart failure. Patients were treated with the Company's investigational Furoscix, post-discharge from the emergency department, compared to a historical comparator group treated with intravenous furosemide in...
Healthtufts.edu

Unlocking Value through Virtualized Healthcare: Which Countries are Ready?

The state of digitization of healthcare delivery globally is quite uneven, spotted with patches of excellence and falling well short in others. Digitally administered medicine is yet to reach corners of the world where its need is the greatest. Our study spanning 46 countries, where we overlaid our measures of digitalization and healthcare capacity, reveals sweet spots for virtualized healthcare and how countries lagging in critical healthcare infrastructure can leapfrog by deploying digital mechanisms to provide quality healthcare to their masses.
Meth-related heart failure hospitalizations - and costs - soar in California

Hospitalizations for methamphetamine-related heart failure – and the cost of treating these problems – skyrocketed in California during a decade, a new study shows. Published this week in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, the study found the hospitalization rate from methamphetamine-related heart failure climbed 585% from 2008 to 2018. And hospitalization costs soared even higher, by 840%. Most of these cases occurred in adults younger than 65, spurring researchers to call for an urgent public health response.
Health Servicesorlandomedicalnews.com

Improving Patient Experience in Value-Based Care

Why the traditional approach to patient referral needs to change, and how. “In the traditional model of how patients are referred to specialists, there is a lack of transparency into the quality and cost of care they will receive. Referring physicians and APPs have no true metrics to decide if their patient will be appropriately treated,” says Paul Krakovitz, Interim Regional President, Nevada and VP & Chief Medical Officer, Specialty-Based Care, Intermountain Healthcare.
Implicity Launches A Solution To Improve Remote Monitoring Of Heart Failure Patients

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, announced the company is expanding its line of products and services with a new dedicated heart failure solution. The new AI-based tool was designed in collaboration with Withings - a leading provider of connected devices for remote patient monitoring.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Heart Failure Management Using a Digital Disease Platform

In 2016, the Netherlands Heart Network (NHN) started the “Care4Hearts” project in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics. The aim of the project was to reduce the readmissions of heart failure (HF) patients within 30 days by applying standardized interventions before discharge from the hospital, during discharge from the hospital, and in the home.
Health Servicesehrintelligence.com

Elevating Value-Based Care Requires the Right Provider Intelligence

As the ecosystem of healthcare delivery continues to evolve, the role of health plans is shifting. It’s a critical time for health plans to secure their position in value-based care (VBC) innovation and execution. There’s a significant opportunity for health plans to optimize provider targeting by using provider intelligence, that...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Goals of Pharmacologic Maintenance of Heart Failure

Randy McDonough, PharmD, MS, BCGP, BCPS, FAPhA reviews the goals of pharmacologic maintenance of heart failure and comments on the importance of social determinants of health, health system efficiency, and patient education. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: I’m going to shift to Randy. Let’s talk about the goals of...

