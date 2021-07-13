Unlocking the Potential of Digital Value-Based Care Solutions in Congestive Heart Failure

Virtually all patients with heart failure (HF) have at least one other comorbid condition, such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), anemia, or renal dysfunction. Although HF is primarily a cardiac issue, the mechanisms underlying the condition share similarities with systemic and metabolic dysfunction. It is theorized that factors which contribute to HF, including inflammation, neurohumoral activation, and hemodynamic changes, may also cause common associated comorbidities. For example, both HF and diabetes are characterized by inflammation, making one a risk factor for the other. Taking shared pathophysiology into consideration is of particular importance in managing the cardiac patient because associated disorders may worsen HF symptoms and quality of life, or even inhibit treatment.