JPMorgan Chase's Q2 mortgage income may be a harbinger for others

By Brad Finkelstein
nationalmortgagenews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf JPMorgan Chase's results for its home lending business lending are an indicator, mortgage companies could be seeing significant quarter-to-quarter declines in origination revenue due to competitive pressures. "JPMorgan Chase's mortgage banking results were generally a bit weaker than our expectations as strong, resilient volumes were overshadowed by a sharp...

www.nationalmortgagenews.com

