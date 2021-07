Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are poised for a modest drop this morning, giving back some of their earlier gains after another round of weekly jobless data showed a surprise jump. Claims rose to 419,000 last week, much higher than the 350,00 expected by analysts. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are also struggling to maintain yesterday's positive price action, as Wall Street pores over another round of earnings reports. Elsewhere, the 10-year Treasury yield is looking at muted gains, fresh off yesterday's rise to 1.29%.