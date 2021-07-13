Cancel
GRINER NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cover picture for the article2014 WNBA Champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time WNBA scoring leader Brittney Griner was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office today. It’s the second Player of the Week honor of the season for Griner and the 10th of her career, the second-most by a Mercury player in franchise history (Diana Taurasi, 20).

