Air pollution exposure linked to poor academics in childhood

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Source: Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. Children exposed to elevated levels of air pollution may be more likely to have poor inhibitory control during late childhood and poor academic skills in early adolescence, including spelling, reading comprehension, and math skills. Difficulty with inhibition in late childhood was found to be a precursor to later air pollution-related academic problems. Interventions that target inhibitory control might improve outcomes.

