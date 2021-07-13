Cancel
This device harvests power from your sweaty fingertips while you sleep

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Feeling extra sweaty from a summer heat wave? Don't worry -- not all your perspiration has to go to waste. In a paper publishing July 13 in the journal Joule, researchers have developed a new device that harvests energy from the sweat on -- of all places -- your fingertips. To date, the device is the most efficient on-body energy harvester ever invented, producing 300 millijoules (mJ) of energy per square centimeter without any mechanical energy input during a 10-hour sleep and an additional 30 mJ of energy with a single press of a finger. The authors say the device represents a significant step forward for self-sustainable wearable electronics.

www.sciencedaily.com

