Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: July 12-18, 2021

By David Settle
Posted by 
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Class ‘A’ Legion baseball teams will finish their regular season on Monday, while Class ‘AA’ teams are still playing key conference games this week and next week in Wyoming. It is the 15th week of the season. There are no in-state tournaments for ‘AA’ teams this week, but some are...

kowb1290.com

Comments / 0

KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
238
Followers
2K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
City
Casper, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Sheridan, WY
City
Lovell, WY
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
City
Evanston, WY
City
Gillette, WY
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legion#Flyers#Aa#Wyopreps#Powell 5 Lovell 1#Powell 8 Lovell 1#Pioneers#Oilers#Wilcox Locklin#Stowe Pedersen#Rbi#Jackson 11 Evanston 7#Giants#Vanskike#Sixers#Mankato National Lrb Mn#Alliance#Ne#Oklahoma Travelers#Cheyenne Post Six
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

National Finals High School Rodeo Heading Down the Stretch

The National High School Finals Rodeo is heading down the stretch with the finals tomorrow night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Wyoming girls team is enjoying a strong rodeo as they sit in 3rd place. In barrel racing, Gillette's Jordan Morman is 3rd in the 2nd go-round with a time is 17.505. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is 12th and Wheatland's Rayne Grant is 24th in the 2nd round. Yoder's Haiden Thompson is 9th in the 2nd go of the goat tying with an 8 and 4. She was the winner of the first go-round in this event. Ashlyn Goven of Rozet has been solid in the rodeo so far and she is in 4th place in the 2nd round of the pole bending in 20.234. Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis is 22nd in the girls cutting with a score of 139.
Laramie, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Little League All-Stars Qualify for the State Tournament

The two Laramie Little League All-Star teams will be heading to the state tournament in Riverton next week after victories on Thursday in Torrington. Both Laramie teams qualified for state after wins over Torrington on Thursday night. That also puts Laramie in both championship games at the District 2 Little League Tournament in Torrington on Saturday.
SportsPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Coaches Association South Volleyball Preview [VIDEO]

After taking a year off thanks to the pandemic, the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star weekend is back in Casper. The South volleyball team has six all-state players in their roster including a four-time selection in McKenzie Earl of Rawlins and a three-time pick in Jamie Streit from Pinedale. The South's...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Girls Team Moves Up to 2nd Place at NHSFR

The National High School Finals Rodeo is moving along in Lincoln, Nebraska and the Wyoming girls team is currently in 2nd place. Yoder's Haiden Thompson is first in the goat tying with a time of 7.36. Tavy Leno of Sheridan is running 8th in that event with a time of 8.01 Ashlyn Goven of Rozet is still running first in the barrel racing at 17.494 and she also is in 4th place in the pole bending with a clocking of 20.377. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is in 4th place in the reined cow horse event with 291.5 and 30th in the cutting with a score of 140. Also in the cutting event, Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis and Baleight Lane of Huntley is in 55th with a score of 132. Mercati Martin of Evanston, who competes for Utah is 9th in the breakaway roping with a time of 2.55. The Wyoming girls team has wracked up 905 points with Texas in 1st place with 1375.
Wheatland, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Wheatland Girls Basketball Team Takes 5th at State Tourney

The ladies basketball team from Wheatland qualified for the 3A state tournament as the #4 seed from the East Regional and made it to state thanks to a win over Burns. Being a #4 seed has its challenges and the Bulldogs met the #1 seed from the West in the quarterfinal round; that being Lyman. Wheatland lost that game 51-44 as they were outscored 12-5 in the 4th quarter. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Khayla Otero with 12 points and Jadea Graves chipped in 11.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Will Travel to Boulder to Take On CU in ’25

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming and the University of Colorado athletics departments announced on Thursday that the two Front Range schools will play each other in football on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. The contract is a single-game contract. The last time the two...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Public Event By UW on Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project

The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER) Center for Economic Geology Research (CEGR) will be hosting a public outreach meeting at the Integrated Test Center at Dry Fork Station in Gillette at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 3. At this event, the public will learn about carbon capture, utilization,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy