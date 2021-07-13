"Forever Plaid" enters final week at Centenary Stage Company
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory’s production of Stuart Ross’ Forever Plaid will finish its run this week with remaining performances held on Thursday, July 15 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 16 at 8:00pm, Saturday, July 17 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, July 18 at 2:00pm. All performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.www.newjerseystage.com
