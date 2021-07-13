Cancel
Hackettstown, NJ

"Forever Plaid" enters final week at Centenary Stage Company

newjerseystage.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory’s production of Stuart Ross’ Forever Plaid will finish its run this week with remaining performances held on Thursday, July 15 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 16 at 8:00pm, Saturday, July 17 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, July 18 at 2:00pm. All performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

www.newjerseystage.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, NJ
City
Hackettstown, NJ
State
Washington State
#Forever Plaid#Centenary Stage Company#Nextstage Repertory#New York Post#Centenary University#Csc News#New Jersey Stage#The Shubert Foundation#Irving Laurie Foundation#Fulton Bank
