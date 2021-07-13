Cancel
Evers Not Changing Schedule After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' office is notifying people who were at last week's budget-signing ceremony at an elementary school in Whitefish Bay that one of the attendees has since tested positive for COVID-19. Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend events and meetings as scheduled, his spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said in an email Monday night. Cudaback said the governor's office was made aware late Monday that someone who attended the budget signing had since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Related
whby.com

Governor Evers exposed to COVID-19

Governor Tony Evers continues to maintain a regular schedule despite being exposed to coronavirus last week. A person in attendance at the Governor’s budget signing ceremony in Whitefish Bay has since tested positive for COVID-19. Evers is fully-vaccinated and a spokesperson says he has not shown any symptoms of infection.
Public Healthcwbradio.com

Governor Evers And DHS Urge Covid-19 Vaccinations Before School Year

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourage anyone attending school in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. This includes children ages 12 and up as well as anyone planning to attend in-person classes at a college or university.
Louisiana Statebrproud.com

Louisiana Schools Superintendent: “We are watching Delta variant”

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The surge in coronavirus cases, fueled by the Delta variant, has state school leaders keeping a close eye on the situation. The Louisiana Department of Education recently released a list of recommendations on how to handle COVID-19 this upcoming school year, but things could change by the time teachers and students return to class soon.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis opposes federal mask mandate in Florida schools

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he opposes any attempt from the federal government to mandate masks among school children in the upcoming school year. Speaking at a news conference in Fort Pierce, DeSantis also said he would call the state legislature into an emergency session if needed. “We look forward to this upcoming year to be a normal year, to be in person and learn like normal kids,” he ...
Texas Statefoxsanantonio.com

Texas Dems pen letter to Gov. Abbott to give schools option for virtual learning, masks

AUSTIN, Texas -- A group of Texas Democrats are urging masks be reintroduced at Texas schools as covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. In a letter signed to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath, 32 Texas House representatives are asking for them to reconsider and allow districts to offer fully-funded virtual learning and enforce mask-wearing in school.
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

School Masks

Unless something changes (and given the nature of this pandemic, it is entirely possible it will), West Virginia officials say there is no reason to impose statewide mask mandates on the state’s K-12 schools, colleges and universities for the fall. “I think we’ve made phenomenal progress and it is an...
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Sosin, Winterbauer & Hoen: Vermont should reopen schools cautiously

Roughly one-third of students 12 and older in Vermont have not yet been vaccinated. Younger students will not be eligible for vaccination until later this fall, at the earliest. Many families have resumed visits out of state, traveling sports, and other activities that will bring virus into our communities and schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sosin, Winterbauer & Hoen: Vermont should reopen schools cautiously.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Washington, DC, public schools to require face masks this fall

Public school students in the nation’s capital will resume in-person lessons in the fall, but the city will require face masks when they do. Washington, D.C., Public Schools (DCPS) sent out the update to parents saying masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors in schools for the fall term regardless of vaccination status.
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer stripped of emergency powers

Michigan legislators have stripped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of the emergency powers she freely wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Senate approved the Unlock Michigan initiative on July 15. On Thursday, the Republican-controlled state House passed the measure with a 60-48 vote largely along party lines. "Yesterday was a great...
Lansing, MIUS News and World Report

The Michigan Senate Moves to Repeal Gov. Emergency Powers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican state senators on Thursday approved the repeal of the Michigan law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to order emergency lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic, when Michigan was among the states hardest hit by COVID-19. The state Senate's 20-15 vote along partisan lines came two days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Unlock Michigan's petition drive to repeal the 1945 law Whitmer used to maintain a state of emergency and lockdown past 28 days without the Legislature's input. The petition received about 460,000 valid signatures, which was far more than the approximately 340,000 that were needed.

