Hahn, Thede, other nominees react to Emmy announcement

WBAL Radio
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars such as Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede and “Bridgerton” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen expressed joy after being nominated for the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. ___. “I was able to drive home from work, hear about...

