Kingsport, TN

Race Notes: Points battles heating up at Kingsport Speedway

By Jeff Birchfield jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the halfway point of the season at Kingsport Speedway and the track championship battles are heating up. Nik Williams, driver of the No. 32 Chevrolet, has scored six wins and owns a 322-302 lead over Brad Housewright in the featured Late Model Stock class points standings. Housewright is just one point ahead of third-place Wayne Hale, and Derek Lane (283 points) and Jonathan Worley (275) round out the top five.

www.timesnews.net

