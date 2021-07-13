North County School Board Meeting Tonight
(Bonne Terre, MO) Members of the North County School Board are meeting tonight in regular session. Agenda items include approval of the contract to provide Occupational and Physical Therapy Services, a declaration surplus property, and an update on district building projects. Tonight's meeting of the North County School Board is set to begin at 6 o'clock at the district's administration building at 300 Berry Road. It's open to the public.www.kfmo.com
