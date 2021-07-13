Lenovo Tab M7 Android tablet is now available for $110

Last month, Lenovo unveiled its latest Chrome OS devices powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. While we were surprised by the all-new 14″ Chromebook 5i, we knew that a refreshed version of the popular Chromebook Flex 5 would be in the mix. Just recently, the Pentium version of the new Flex 5i turned up at Best Buy but we have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Core i3 model that was tipped to be headed to shelves at Costco. This particular model has 8GB of RAM which we feel should be the standard for a “flagship” device. Apart from that, Lenovo kept the same 128GB of NVMe storage, 13.3″ FHD display, and backlit keyboard. Honestly, there really wasn’t a lot that needed to be improved on this device apart from perhaps a slightly brighter display.