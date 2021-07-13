Cancel
Technology

Lenovo Tab M7 Android tablet is now available for $110

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo’s latest entry-level Android tablet is now available. The Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) is a 7 inch tablet with an IPS touchscreen display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It’s not exactly a high-performance machine, but it does have a few nice features including an all-metal case, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Unlike some other budget tablets, it also ships with Android 11 Go Edition software, complete with support for the Google Play Store. The new Lenovo Tab M7 is available from Lenovo.com for $110.

Cell PhonesCNET

Android 12: Is your phone compatible?

Android 12, Google's latest version of its mobile OS, is just around the corner. With it comes one of the biggest overhauls Android has seen in years. In fact, Google expects the software to be the fastest, smoothest and flashiest version yet. So when can you officially get your hands...
ComputersGhacks Technology News

Linux Mint 20.2 is now available

The team behind the popular Linux distribution Linux Mint released Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" this week. The new version of Linux Mint is available as a standalone download and as a direct upgrade for systems running Linux Mint 20 and 20.1. Linux Mint 20.2 comes in the three flavors Cinnamon,...
ComputersLiliputing

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop gets a Tiger Lake upgrade

The Razer Blade 15 line of gaming laptops comes in two versions: Base and Advanced. Earlier this year Razer released an updated Razer Blade 15 Advanced, bringing support for up to an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. But at the time if you wanted to buy a less expensive Base model, you had to opt for one with a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-H processor instead.
Technologytalkandroid.com

Leaked renders show that Realme is entering the Android tablet market

When you think of budget tablets it’s likely that Amazon’s Fire tablets come to mind, with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab ranges covering the mid-range and premium segments now that Huawei’s offerings no longer feature the Google Play Store. The Android tablet market has stagnated over the years but the past month has seen rumors that OnePlus is preparing its first tablet device, and it seems that its stablemate, Realme, is also set to enter the fray.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Lenovo’s Core i3 Tiger Lake Flex 5i Chromebook is now available

Last month, Lenovo unveiled its latest Chrome OS devices powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. While we were surprised by the all-new 14″ Chromebook 5i, we knew that a refreshed version of the popular Chromebook Flex 5 would be in the mix. Just recently, the Pentium version of the new Flex 5i turned up at Best Buy but we have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Core i3 model that was tipped to be headed to shelves at Costco. This particular model has 8GB of RAM which we feel should be the standard for a “flagship” device. Apart from that, Lenovo kept the same 128GB of NVMe storage, 13.3″ FHD display, and backlit keyboard. Honestly, there really wasn’t a lot that needed to be improved on this device apart from perhaps a slightly brighter display.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Megaman X Dive For Android Is Available For Pre-Registration

Fans of the Megaman franchise should love the fact that it’s coming to mobile devices. As spotted by Android Police, the new mobile game, Megaman X Dive is available for pre-registration on the Google Play store. There’s no word on when we can expect this to officially launch, however. What...
TechnologyLiliputing

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go now available for $300

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a budget Chromebook with one stand-out feature: it’s one of only a handful to support cellular networks. Samsung quietly introduced the laptop last month, and now it’s available for purchase from Samsung.com for $300. Unfortunately the only model available at the moment is a WiFi-only model with rather mediocre specs.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Xiaomi’s upcoming Android tablet receives FCC certification

Xiaomi is working on a trio of high-end Android tablets. Over the last few months, we’ve seen plenty of details about the tablets, including their codenames, hardware specifications, and more. A few weeks ago, we also got our first look at an Apple Magic Keyboard-like accessory for the upcoming tablets. While Xiaomi still hasn’t made any official announcements about the rumored Mi Pad 5 series, one of the tablets in the lineup has now received FCC certification.
ShoppingLiliputing

Daily Deals (7-15-2021)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week. Dell and Lenovo has some good deals on laptops with Intel Tiger Lake chips. And Amazon is running a sale on new & used previous-gen Echo and Fire devices.
Technologyxda-developers

Best Chrome OS tablets: Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, HP, and more

Chrome OS is an incredibly versatile operating system. It runs great on traditional Chromebooks and Chromeboxes of course, but it’s also a great fit for tablets and convertibles. If you’re looking to maximize portability with your Chrome experience, you might also consider a tablet with a detachable keyboard. There are numerous options from all the top Chromebook vendors like Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo.
NFLZDNet

TCL 20S review: Best $250 Android smartphone available today

After reading about TCL's plan to release three new 20 Series smartphones I was left wondering how the TCL 20S fit in between the sub-$200 TCL 20SE and the mid-range TCL 20 Pro 5G. After using the TCL 20S for a couple of weeks, I would personally spend the extra $60 for the 20S instead of the 20SE.
Cell Phonesvcyamerica.org

VCY.tv now available for iPads, iPhones, and Android Smart Phones!

In addition to the VCY Radio smartphone apps you can now get VCY.tv on your iOS, iPad, or Android Device!. Watch feature films, documentaries, Bible conferences, inspirational sacred music, and catch up on your favorite Bible teachers on the new VCY.tv App!. Android (Google Play Store) iOS (Apple App Store)
Softwaremakeuseof.com

What Is Intel Bridge Technology and How Is It Bringing Android Apps to Windows 11?

If there’s anything that could ever outshine Microsoft’s Windows 11 release, it’s the work that Intel put behind its most exceptional feature. Microsoft promised that users would no longer have to install Android emulators, or look for web-friendly alternatives to their favorite apps, thanks to Windows 11 compatibility with Android apps.

