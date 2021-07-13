Lenovo Tab M7 Android tablet is now available for $110
Lenovo’s latest entry-level Android tablet is now available. The Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) is a 7 inch tablet with an IPS touchscreen display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It’s not exactly a high-performance machine, but it does have a few nice features including an all-metal case, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Unlike some other budget tablets, it also ships with Android 11 Go Edition software, complete with support for the Google Play Store. The new Lenovo Tab M7 is available from Lenovo.com for $110.liliputing.com
Comments / 0