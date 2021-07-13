Fairgrounds gets new multi-use plaza

The area between the pavilion and show barn needed an upgrade at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds

The fairgrounds will look a bit more spiffy when fair begins next week.

Volunteers recently pitched in to help create a grass plaza between the new pavilion and a new show barn that will be built at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

In March of 2019, the old pavilion collapsed due to excessive snow load on the roof. Last year, the new pavilion was constructed, which compromised a significant portion of the sprinkler system to the grassy area around the pavilion, explained Jefferson County Building and Grounds Director Blake Fonnesbeck.

"This grassy area has struggled to be what it could be due to its dependence on irrigation water and an inadequate sprinkler system," he said.

Construction of the new pavilion was completed in late November, but there was not sufficient time to repair and upgrade the current sprinkler system to domestic water for sprinkling consistency.

This approximately 25,000-square-foot area between the new pavilion and soon to be constructed show barn needed to be upgraded as it had spotty grass, and many dead bushes and trees, Fonnesbeck said.

As spring approached, the dead trees and bushes were removed, and the Jefferson County Fair Board and staff began to discuss the area's use and future. Ideas ranged from reseeding it all, graveling it all, or a hybrid design of gravel and grass.

"The goal was to create a plaza between the two new buildings that would be inviting, functional and easier to maintain," Fonnesbeck said. "It took some time to discuss and decide what would be best suited for the area, but in the end, the fair board decided on a hybrid version of grass sod and gravel to serve multiple uses."

He said once the design was solidified it was all hands on deck to get the sprinkler system for the 20,000-square-feet of sod designed and installed, place gravel in the appropriate areas, and lay down the sod.

Between June 30 and July 2, county staff, fair board members and volunteers worked together to lay down 7,000 square feet of sod on the first two days and 6,000 square feet the final day.

"Thanks goes out to the volunteers that showed up early each morning, allowing us to lay the sod in less than two hours each day so that it could be watered before it dried out in the hot temperatures," Fonnesbeck said. "Once the sod is established, we will also plant some new shade trees in the plaza this fall."

The project was funded by a direct grant from the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners.