Jefferson County, OR

509-J Board members take oaths

By Holly Scholz
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Three Jefferson County School District 509-J Board members took their oath of office during the Monday evening July 12 meeting



Three Jefferson County School District 509-J Board members took their oath of office during the Monday evening July 12 meeting. Incumbents Laurie Danzuka and Jamie Hurd were re-elected to their positions during the May special districts election. Jacob Struck won position 3, replacing Tom Norton Jr. on the board.

"Tom has been instrumental in leading behind the scenes and very generous with his time and commitment to the families of the district," said Board Chair Danzuka. "His passion for education and its importance is evident in his advocacy for all kids. I am sure he will continue to help however he can if asked, and his contributions at the table and in the community is invaluable."

Danzuka will remain the board chair, and Kevin Richards will remain as vice chair.

Portland, OR
