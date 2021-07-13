Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Tim Kobza releases 'Montecito Heights'

By Article Contributed by August Forte
gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Kobza is a Los Angeles-based guitarist/multi-instrumentalist and producer, writing and recording music with attitude, movement, and authenticity, inspired by an extensive career playing jazz, funk, Latin, soul, R&B and improvised music. Kobza's sophomore album Montecito Heights was released on Friday, July 18 and has since received airplay on jazz...

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Benson
Person
Miles Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Soul#Independent Clauses#Spanish#Latin#Solar Igniter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Country
Netherlands
Related
MusicSpin

SPIN Sessions Presents: Tim Atlas

If Tim Atlas were an element, it’d be air. As swift as his style, Tim delivers music that gently invites listeners to explore his inner thoughts along with their own. There’s an ease and warmth to his sound that is achieved through his songwriting and composition capabilities, which allow him to create immersive and wholesome projects, such as his recent EP, QUOTA. This project showcases and capitalizes on his talent for storytelling and grooves, each song blending seamlessly to the last. Aside from perfecting his craft, Tim is on a constant mission to keep evolving his art to the next level in order to keep connecting to what makes him the strongest – his fans. Read along as the soulful singer-songwriter opens up about the origins of QUOTA, how he found inspiration in the midst of the pandemic, VR technology in music, and more. Check out his EP here.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Steven Bernstein Releases "Planet B"

Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra has released "Planet B," (listen / share) the latest single and opening track from the band's forthcoming album 'Tinctures In Time (Community Music, Vol. 1)' due September 3 on Royal Potato Family. The song is accompanied by a video created by Kit Fitzgerald. "'Planet B'...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS To Release 'The Rain Just Follows Me' Album In September

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS have announced their eighth full-length album, "The Rain Just Follows Me", which will be released digitally on September 10, 2021 via Pure Noise Records. The LP will also be released in stores with limited edition vinyl variants on October 22, 2021. "The most unbelievable part of this story...
Musicgratefulweb.com

RUTHIE FOSTER IS LIVE AGAIN!

The small rural town of Gause, Texas had no chance of keeping the vocal powerhouse known as Ruthie Foster to itself. Her vocal talent was initially elevated in worship services at her community church. Drawing influence from legendary acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Foster developed a unique sound unable to be contained within a single genre. That uniqueness echoes a common theme in Ruthie’s life and career — marching to the beat of her own drum. Rolling Stone called her “pure magic to watch and hear.”
MusicPunknews.org

Hawthorne Heights announce album, release video

Hawthorne Heights have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Rain Just Follows Me and will be out September 10 via Pure Noise Records with vinyl coming out in October. The band have released a music video for their new song "Constant Dread" that features Brendan Murphy of Counterparts. The band will be touring the US this fall supporting Bayside. Hawthorne Heights released Bad Frequencies in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Musickmuw.org

Mick, Miles, And Buddy Guy

We celebrate the birthday of Rolling Stones vocalist Mick Jagger with music from his work with that band as well as selections from Susan Tedeschi, Bette Midler, Peter Frampton, and KISS. Tuesday, July 27. Listen for selections from Mavis Staples’ album We Get By and from Queen Esther’s Talkin’ Fishbowl...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor

A miracle song for so many reasons, “Fire and Rain” impacted the arc of popular songwriting powerfully and introduced us to an American artist of remarkable depth. Although this came from his second album, Sweet Baby James, it was the first most Americans had heard; his debut album on Apple, although great, was never launched properly in America, as Apple, the Beatles’ label, began to dissolve.
Musicgratefulweb.com

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’, the acclaimed Grammy®-nominated career-spanning documentary chronicling the history of The Who, is now available to stream for the first time exclusively on The Coda Collection. Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, and featuring interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete...
Entertainmentgratefulweb.com

Daze Between Returns August 1-9

Rex Foundation and the Garcia Family are thrilled to announce Daze Between 2021, a nationwide celebration of Jerry Garcia through art, music, and service. This year’s Daze Between is sponsored by Garcia Hand Picked and will take us across the country as we honor Jerry’s legacy through live shows and livestreams, auctions, art and more. We’ll be rolling out announcements over the next few weeks, but please save the date to join us August 1-9!
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Benoît Delbecq, Charles Mingus, Danilo Gallo, Tom Rainey & More New Releases

Click the play button to listen to this episode. In this installment of Mondo Jazz we check out the latest releases by prolific French pianist Benoit Delbecq, the expanded version of Charles Mingus' 1974 legendary concert at Carnegie Hall, the textural work of Waxwing and the trio of Thomas Strønen, Ayumi Tanaka, Marthe Lea, and a couple of albums that may end up very high on the best of 2021 lists: the latest releases by Danilo Gallo and Tom Rainey.
MusicPosted by
Variety

David Crosby and Jackson Browne Sing Like Angels But Roar Like Lions in Winter on New Records: Album Review

At 79-going-on-80 and 72, respectively, David Crosby and Jackson Browne — two lyrical lions of the ’60s-into-’70s singer-songwriter movement — have faced more than their share of demons and angels battling on their shoulders. Lives lived to the fullest for the better and the worse, activist causes driven and dropped, both men are now creating age-conscious but not-so-elegiac songs and releasing their most potent, reflective and even imaginative work in decades with this weekend’s release of Crosby’s “For Free” and Browne’s “Downhill From Everywhere.” From Frank Sinatra’s croonings on the autumn of his years to Leonard Cohen’s holy musings toward aging...
Amadhia

Navigating Anthony Braxton’s Massive Live Collection “Quartet (Standards) 2020”

Anthony Braxton’s discography has been massive for decades. It sprawls across multiple labels, almost as if he’s challenging collectors to find it all. But in recent years, he seems to have stopped simply making albums; he now communicates in box sets. Since 2012, he’s released two 4-CD operas; a 12-CD set of duos with various partners; a 7-CD set of the music of Lennie Tristano and associated artists; an 11-CD set of Charlie Parker’s music; a 12-CD set of vocal music; an 8-CD set of duos with Eugene Chadbourne; a 4-CD set of collaborations with Nels Cline, Greg Saunier, and Taylor Ho Bynum; and an audio Blu-Ray of 12 compositions for sextet, septet, and nonet, totaling over 11 hours of music. And that’s probably not all of it.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....

Comments / 0

Community Policy