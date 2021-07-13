Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Steven Bernstein Releases "Planet B"

gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra has released "Planet B," (listen / share) the latest single and opening track from the band's forthcoming album 'Tinctures In Time (Community Music, Vol. 1)' due September 3 on Royal Potato Family. The song is accompanied by a video created by Kit Fitzgerald. "'Planet B'...

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Medeski
Person
Levon Helm
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Charles Mingus
Person
John Lurie
Person
Hal Willner
Person
Bill Frisell
Person
John Zorn
Person
Anne Waldman
Person
Henry Butler
Person
Donald Byrd
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet B#Popular Music#Music Video#Royal Potato Family#Mto#American#The Grateful Dead#Beatles#Community Music#Shifting Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Internetgratefulweb.com

Grateful Web Interview with Fritz Michel

Artistic expression generally knows no bounds, and given Fritz Michel’s array of experience, that’s clearly the case. Born in France and based in NYC, he’s made his mark as an accomplished actor who’s shared his skills in film, television, and the stage. And now, as evidenced by his new single and video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” Michel’s ambitions have expanded to include making music that’s articulate, intelligent and instantly accessible. Check out the new music video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” premiered today:
Musicgratefulweb.com

Jerry Garcia cryptoart, "Mandolin Player" just released

The historic cryptoart piece titled "Mandolin Player" was released on the SuperRare platform on July 12, 2021, just months after the recent debut of Garcia's fine art NFT, "Gift." The "Mandolin Player," soundscape is composed of an instrumental segment of "Jack-A-Roo" (also known as "Jack-A Roe") performed in studio by...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Benoît Delbecq, Charles Mingus, Danilo Gallo, Tom Rainey & More New Releases

Click the play button to listen to this episode. In this installment of Mondo Jazz we check out the latest releases by prolific French pianist Benoit Delbecq, the expanded version of Charles Mingus' 1974 legendary concert at Carnegie Hall, the textural work of Waxwing and the trio of Thomas Strønen, Ayumi Tanaka, Marthe Lea, and a couple of albums that may end up very high on the best of 2021 lists: the latest releases by Danilo Gallo and Tom Rainey.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Andy Sydow Sets Out Solo With Newly Fashioned Single “Alibi”

Ready to go to bat on his first-ever solo tour, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow announces his latest, three-track EP “Time Stands Between” taking listeners on a reflective journey through the “bases of life.” Newly recorded “Alibi” drops on July 15 while brand-new singles “Just Want You to Notice Me Again” and “When It Ends” debut on August 19.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Ida Mae Shares New Song “Learn to Love You Better”

The Nashville-via-London duo Ida Mae shared their new song “Learn To Love You Better” from their upcoming sophomore album Click Click Domino. Ida Mae writes, “'Learn To Love You Better' was written for a friend of ours who was wildly and selflessly in love with a partner struggling with mental health issues and wanting to do everything right. It was written on a late 1800s Mandolinetto which we later combined with 70s analogue drum machines- inspired by JJ Cale and John Martyn. We just wanted it to be a lighter breath of fresh air on the record." Click Click Domino will be released on July 16th, through Thirty Tigers.
New Orleans, LAallaboutjazz.com

Clifford Lamb: Blues & Hues New Orleans

There are quite a few cities in the world that have an important musical legacy, and in many cases, the city's musical history might be one of the first things people associate with it. Take New Orleans. Commonly known as the birthplace of jazz, it's hard to imagine New Orleans without conjuring up brass bands, jazz clubs and juke joints. San Francisco-based pianist Clifford Lamb explores New Orleans' musical and cultural aspects with Blues & Hues New Orleans by offering musical mashups exploring the Crescent City's legacy.
Musicbassmusicianmagazine.com

View from the Bottom: 50 Years of Bass Playing with Bob Dylan, The Doors, Miles Davis and Everybody Else

ByHarvey Brooks… View from the Bottom: 50 Years of Bass Playing with Bob Dylan, The Doors, Miles Davis and Everybody Else. HARVEY BROOKS first came to the public’s attention when he played on the classic Bob Dylan album Highway 61 Revisited, released in 1965 to great acclaim. Since then he has played with everyone from Miles Davis to Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, The Electric Flag, Al Kooper, John Cale, and many others.
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Music review: David Crosby taps talented friends 'For Free'

"For Free," by David Crosby (BMG) David Crosby gets by with a little help from his friends, including Donald Fagen of Steely Dan and former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald, on "For Free," a deeply felt and expertly conceived album that drops just shy of Croz's 80th birthday. Crosby's son, James...
MusicPosted by
Variety

David Crosby and Jackson Browne Sing Like Angels But Roar Like Lions in Winter on New Records: Album Review

At 79-going-on-80 and 72, respectively, David Crosby and Jackson Browne — two lyrical lions of the ’60s-into-’70s singer-songwriter movement — have faced more than their share of demons and angels battling on their shoulders. Lives lived to the fullest for the better and the worse, activist causes driven and dropped, both men are now creating age-conscious but not-so-elegiac songs and releasing their most potent, reflective and even imaginative work in decades with this weekend’s release of Crosby’s “For Free” and Browne’s “Downhill From Everywhere.” From Frank Sinatra’s croonings on the autumn of his years to Leonard Cohen’s holy musings toward aging...
Amadhia

Navigating Anthony Braxton’s Massive Live Collection “Quartet (Standards) 2020”

Anthony Braxton’s discography has been massive for decades. It sprawls across multiple labels, almost as if he’s challenging collectors to find it all. But in recent years, he seems to have stopped simply making albums; he now communicates in box sets. Since 2012, he’s released two 4-CD operas; a 12-CD set of duos with various partners; a 7-CD set of the music of Lennie Tristano and associated artists; an 11-CD set of Charlie Parker’s music; a 12-CD set of vocal music; an 8-CD set of duos with Eugene Chadbourne; a 4-CD set of collaborations with Nels Cline, Greg Saunier, and Taylor Ho Bynum; and an audio Blu-Ray of 12 compositions for sextet, septet, and nonet, totaling over 11 hours of music. And that’s probably not all of it.
Musickmuw.org

Dr. Billy Taylor + 2022 NEA Jazz Masters, Joanne Brackeen, Karrin Allyson, Delfeayo Marsalis & Charlie Christian

The NEA Jazz Masters for 2022 was just announced, throughout this week, Night Train highlights music from the new honorees. There’s also more music from July featured artist, Dr. Billy Taylor, for his centennial birthday. Night Train also marks the birthday of pianist, composer and 2018 NEA Jazz Master, Joanne Brackeen, including an interview she did after being named a Jazz Master. And there’s new music from guitarists John Stein and Paul Silbergleit, harmonica player Hendrik Meurkens, and Singapore pianist Jeremy Monteiro.
Musicshorefire.com

Platinum R&B Artist Adrian Marcel Releases I Gotchu

Platinum R&B Artist Adrian Marcel Releases “I Gotchu”. Today, platinum r&b recording artist Adrian Marcel releases his first single of the year, “I Gotchu”. Produced by 2Tall and Hightone and written by Adrian Marcel, Sonny B and Ryn Nicole, the track keeps Adrian’s signature sound with elements of both modern and classic r&b, and all of the makings of a Summer lover’s anthem. The lyric video is also out today. An official video for the track will debut later this month.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Karen Black :: Dreaming of You

Chances are you if you’ve seen Karen Black act, you’ve heard her sing. And while she’s played across the gamut— from hapless hopeful in Bob Rafelson’s Five Easy Pieces to rising star in Robert Altman’s Nashville—in real life Black only very tenuously flirted with an actual career in music. Released earlier this month via Anthology Recordings, Dreaming of You (1971-1976) features select studio and demo recording from the late actor, restored from their original tapes by Cass McCombs (who also compiled the collection) with the help of Black’s husband Stephen Eckelberry.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor

A miracle song for so many reasons, “Fire and Rain” impacted the arc of popular songwriting powerfully and introduced us to an American artist of remarkable depth. Although this came from his second album, Sweet Baby James, it was the first most Americans had heard; his debut album on Apple, although great, was never launched properly in America, as Apple, the Beatles’ label, began to dissolve.
Musickuvo.org

New Music Monday—Brian Jackson, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, & Bobby West

It’s New Music Monday, from 12 ’til 1 pm exclusively on KUVO Jazz! Stay up-to-date on the latest releases from the world of jazz!. Long known as the music mind and keyboardist alongside Gil Scott-Heron, Brian Jackson is releasing his first record in two decades. His band-mates are a generation younger, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge on a variety of strings, reeds and percussion, with Malachi Morehead on the drum kit. It’s the eighth release on the sardonically named “Jazz is Dead” Records.
MusicPosted by
PBS NewsHour

A Jackson Browne playlist starring the guitarists who shape his recordings

Jackson Browne is known for his lyrics and melodies, but one aspect of his work that gets too little attention is the quality of musicianship on his albums, particularly that of his accompanying guitarists. Now you don’t go looking to a Jackson Browne record for the showy rock solos you might get from an Eddie Van Halen, or the burning blues licks from a Buddy Guy. Rather, his music most often features the kind of subtle playing that winds in and out of the arrangement, complementing the lyrics, always serving the song rather than itself. Not only that, he tends to give his guitarists a lot of room to make statements of their own on his songs.
Musicgratefulweb.com

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’, the acclaimed Grammy®-nominated career-spanning documentary chronicling the history of The Who, is now available to stream for the first time exclusively on The Coda Collection. Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, and featuring interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Howlin Rain Announce 'The Dharma Wheel'

Over nearly 20 years, Howlin Rain have become the quintessential independent American rock 'n' roll band: a steam-spitting Hydra of cranked guitars, kicking asphalt dust through a kaleidoscoping travelogue of desert motels and dives, volleying forth transmissions of sci-fi poetry from the blacktop veins of this cracked and aching country. Now, in America 2021, capping this strangest and sorest of times, the band returns with its sixth studio album, The Dharma Wheel, a six-track, 52-minute dive into a joyous fantasy realm of exaggerated present. Announced for release on October 8 via founding member Ethan Miller's own Silver Current Records, the title track, a 16-minute multi-movement suite, is premiered today at MOJO. The song cycles from Crazy Horse-meets-Traffic jams through colossal, mass-moving funk stomp, eventually cresting and washing into a sing-along gospel lament (listen / share).

Comments / 0

Community Policy