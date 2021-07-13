Alleged Oregon City drug dealer arrested twice in one month

Clackamas County circuit judge allows homeless woman wanting treatment to be released from jail.

A woman has been arrested twice in less than a month for allegedly distributing prescription drugs in Oregon City.

OCPD's Special Investigations Team first arrested 21-year-old Lily Danielle Erhardt on June 24, near Linn Avenue and Ethel Street. The ensuing investigation led authorities to find "a substantial quantity" of pills they suspected to be oxycodone.

Erhardt was then arrested just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, when officers took her into custody for again allegedly distributing oxycodone near High School Avenue and Glen Oak Road.

Both arrest locations were near schools in Oregon City. Court documents stated that Erhardt is homeless and is hoping to enter treatment for drug addiction.

Clackamas County Circuit Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe allowed Erhardt to be released from jail on her own recognizance on July 12, a supervised release pending future court dates.