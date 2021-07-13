Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Indomitable Little Feat By Request

By Article Contributed by Dennis McNally
gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty-two years of great music doesn’t squeeze down to a short announcement very easily. “Dixie Chicken,” “Oh Atlanta,” “Willin’,” “Let it Roll,” “Spanish Moon,” and “Fat Man in the Bathtub” are just the merest hint of a repertoire that has inspired more joy and more dancing than you can imagine. Little Feat fused a broad span of styles and genres into something utterly distinctive, a mix of California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie and more, all stirred into a rich gumbo that can only be Little Feat.

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Wolfe
Person
Tony Leone
Person
Bill Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waiting For Columbus#Q A#Jazz#Dixie Chicken#The Capitol Theatre#State Theatre#Paramount#The Performing Arts#Sc#The Peabody Auditorium#Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NYgratefulweb.com

Trey Anastasio Band announces fall 2021 tour dates

Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) announces its long-awaited return to the road with an upcoming series of live dates. The tour begins September 17 at Thompson’s Point in Portland, ME and then travels through a two-night-stand at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on October 2 and 3. The upcoming run marks the first TAB tour for new bassist Dezron Douglas, who joins the band following the recent passing of original member Tony Markellis. Presales begin Wednesday, July 14 at noon ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 16 starting at 10am ET. For complete details, please visit trey.com/tour.
Musicgratefulweb.com

TWIDDLE ANNOUNCES 2021 FALL TOUR DATES

Today, Vermont-based jam quartet Twiddle announced a massive return to the road, with a series of over 35 shows September through November. After kicking off tour at Anthology in Rochester on 9/2, the band will play a series of outdoor engagements, including Adirondack Independence Music Festival in Lake George and 4848 Festival in Snowshoe, WV.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Howlin Rain Announce 'The Dharma Wheel'

Over nearly 20 years, Howlin Rain have become the quintessential independent American rock 'n' roll band: a steam-spitting Hydra of cranked guitars, kicking asphalt dust through a kaleidoscoping travelogue of desert motels and dives, volleying forth transmissions of sci-fi poetry from the blacktop veins of this cracked and aching country. Now, in America 2021, capping this strangest and sorest of times, the band returns with its sixth studio album, The Dharma Wheel, a six-track, 52-minute dive into a joyous fantasy realm of exaggerated present. Announced for release on October 8 via founding member Ethan Miller's own Silver Current Records, the title track, a 16-minute multi-movement suite, is premiered today at MOJO. The song cycles from Crazy Horse-meets-Traffic jams through colossal, mass-moving funk stomp, eventually cresting and washing into a sing-along gospel lament (listen / share).
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor

A miracle song for so many reasons, “Fire and Rain” impacted the arc of popular songwriting powerfully and introduced us to an American artist of remarkable depth. Although this came from his second album, Sweet Baby James, it was the first most Americans had heard; his debut album on Apple, although great, was never launched properly in America, as Apple, the Beatles’ label, began to dissolve.
Musictmpresale.com

Little Feat in Ft. Lauderdale, FL – presale code

The Little Feat presale code has finally been posted! Everyone with this presale information will have the opportunity to get tickets before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Little Feat’s show in Ft. Lauderdale, FL do you? Tickets will certainly sell out when they go on sale: during this pre-sale you can get your tickets before they become sold out!
Houston, TXgratefulweb.com

Khruangbin announce fall US tour dates with support from Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet, Kikagaku Moyo & more

Today, Houston, Texas’ multilingual collagists Khruangbin, who have been on countless global tours and graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, officially announce their 2021-2022 North American Tour. Especially praised for their telepathic musicianship, enigmatic-driven looks on stage and mesmerizing live shows, the upcoming 40+ run of dates sees Khruangbin playing their largest rooms to date including two sold-out nights headlining iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks, three sold-out nights at LA’s legendary Greek Theatre, two headlining shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in early 2022 and a first-ever headlining performance at London’s Alexandra Palace. Support for the upcoming tour includes an impressive array of curated artists including Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet, Kikagaku Moyo, Robert Ellis, Kelly Doyle, Ruben Moreno, The Suffers, Vleux Farka Toure and Brijean.
Clearwater, FLtmpresale.com

Little Feat at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater – pre-sale code

The newest Little Feat presale password is now available to our VIP members! This is a great chance for you to get Little Feat show tickets before anyone else. Now is the right time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Order your tickets today to see Little Feat in Clearwater!
MusicPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

30 Famous Musicians Who Were Murdered

“He Died Before He Got Old.” That was the headline in the Village Voice announcing the drug-related demise, at the age of 32, of Keith Moon, the original drummer with The Who. The headline, of course, was a reference to the line sung by Roger Daltrey in the group’s 1965 rock classic “My Generation” — […]
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...
Musiclocalsyr.com

Fair adds Joan Jett and The Blackhearts among other lineup changes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair has announced that Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will play the Chevy Park Stage Monday, September 6. Plus, there have been updates to the 98 degrees, Cory Marks and Sister Sledge shows. Jett’s performance will start at 1 p.m. This...
Internetgratefulweb.com

Grateful Web Interview with Fritz Michel

Artistic expression generally knows no bounds, and given Fritz Michel’s array of experience, that’s clearly the case. Born in France and based in NYC, he’s made his mark as an accomplished actor who’s shared his skills in film, television, and the stage. And now, as evidenced by his new single and video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” Michel’s ambitions have expanded to include making music that’s articulate, intelligent and instantly accessible. Check out the new music video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” premiered today:
Musicgratefulweb.com

Elektric Voodoo Announces Tour Dates & Drops New Music Video

Elektric Voodoo, the Afrobeat-inspired psych dance-rock ensemble founded by Scott Tournet, just released the music video for their title track “Telescope.” Already being hailed by the press like Glide Magazine who stated, “Telescope encompasses a sonic parade of drums, horns, and guitars with a shake-up the masses mission.” The music video filmed by Michael Cacciabaudo perfectly captures the intimate recording session and vibe. “Telescope” is the second single from Elektric Voodoo’s upcoming album of the same name, due out August 20th. The band has also announced their first tour dates in support of the album kicking off August 7th. Full tour dates below.
Caledonia, MIgratefulweb.com

Greensky Bluegrass & HYFI Announce Three-Night Concert Series

Greensky Bluegrass is coming back home to Michigan. Join the five-piece chart-topping band for “Three Nights In Michigan,” a three-night concert event of music and camping from Shagbark Farm in Caledonia, MI. The concert series will also include opening performances from special guests Sierra Hull (July 16), Railroad Earth (July 17), and Steppin' In It (July 18).
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Tim Kobza releases 'Montecito Heights'

Tim Kobza is a Los Angeles-based guitarist/multi-instrumentalist and producer, writing and recording music with attitude, movement, and authenticity, inspired by an extensive career playing jazz, funk, Latin, soul, R&B and improvised music. Kobza's sophomore album Montecito Heights was released on Friday, July 18 and has since received airplay on jazz...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Andy Sydow Sets Out Solo With Newly Fashioned Single “Alibi”

Ready to go to bat on his first-ever solo tour, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow announces his latest, three-track EP “Time Stands Between” taking listeners on a reflective journey through the “bases of life.” Newly recorded “Alibi” drops on July 15 while brand-new singles “Just Want You to Notice Me Again” and “When It Ends” debut on August 19.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Naomi Westwater’s Feelings EP Out September 3rd

Roots/Americana singer-songwriter Naomi Westwater’s Feelings EP begins with a sparse, powerful statement: “My body is not my home.” That tension weaves throughout six songs, both in subject matter and arrangements, as Westwater and her band play with the listeners’ level of discomfort, consistently asking them to further identify their thoughts on racial injustices in America, the importance of climate change, relationships with their own bodies and where they land on the spiritual spectrum. “Americana” is out now, a reckoning with what it means to be multiracial in America, asking, “What am I to you?”
Musicgratefulweb.com

Cali Roots Announces Welcome Back Concert August 28th At Monterey Fairgrounds!

Dan Sheehan, Co-Producer comments, “As concerts return we are thrilled to kick off a series of events leading up to our 2022 festival. Our team is excited to get back into production mode and connect with our music family with good music, local food and drinks, all at a beautiful venue. We missed our Cali Roots family and look forward to starting our festival session off in our home town location the Monterey County Fair and Event Center!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy