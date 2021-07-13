The Indomitable Little Feat By Request
Fifty-two years of great music doesn’t squeeze down to a short announcement very easily. “Dixie Chicken,” “Oh Atlanta,” “Willin’,” “Let it Roll,” “Spanish Moon,” and “Fat Man in the Bathtub” are just the merest hint of a repertoire that has inspired more joy and more dancing than you can imagine. Little Feat fused a broad span of styles and genres into something utterly distinctive, a mix of California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie and more, all stirred into a rich gumbo that can only be Little Feat.gratefulweb.com
