Oak Grove, OR

Children to get free backpacks in Oak Grove Market Center

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7nde_0avuv7zx00 Verizon-Cellular Plus will give away school supplies, no purchase necessary, on July 31.

Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 31, at 15115 S.E. McLoughlin Blvd., in the Oak Grove Market Center.

"We are thrilled to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack," said Verizon-Cellular Plus President Adam Kimmet. "Our goal is to help make it a little easier for families to get these essential supplies so that students can start off the school year prepared and confident."

Oak Grove's Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program organized an internal employee donation program and is accepting donations from guests to help as many North Clackamas families as possible.

No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim a backpack. There are a limited number available to be distributed while supplies last.

