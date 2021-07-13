Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ida Mae Shares New Song “Learn to Love You Better”

gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville-via-London duo Ida Mae shared their new song “Learn To Love You Better” from their upcoming sophomore album Click Click Domino. Ida Mae writes, “'Learn To Love You Better' was written for a friend of ours who was wildly and selflessly in love with a partner struggling with mental health issues and wanting to do everything right. It was written on a late 1800s Mandolinetto which we later combined with 70s analogue drum machines- inspired by JJ Cale and John Martyn. We just wanted it to be a lighter breath of fresh air on the record." Click Click Domino will be released on July 16th, through Thirty Tigers.

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Marcus King
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Alan Lomax
Person
Jack White
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Ray Lamontagne
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Laura Marling
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#New Country#Suburbs#Mandolin#Q A#English#Newport#American Songwriter#Clash Magazine#Chasing Lights#British#Arctic Monkeys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Related
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor

A miracle song for so many reasons, “Fire and Rain” impacted the arc of popular songwriting powerfully and introduced us to an American artist of remarkable depth. Although this came from his second album, Sweet Baby James, it was the first most Americans had heard; his debut album on Apple, although great, was never launched properly in America, as Apple, the Beatles’ label, began to dissolve.
MusicPosted by
PBS NewsHour

A Jackson Browne playlist starring the guitarists who shape his recordings

Jackson Browne is known for his lyrics and melodies, but one aspect of his work that gets too little attention is the quality of musicianship on his albums, particularly that of his accompanying guitarists. Now you don’t go looking to a Jackson Browne record for the showy rock solos you might get from an Eddie Van Halen, or the burning blues licks from a Buddy Guy. Rather, his music most often features the kind of subtle playing that winds in and out of the arrangement, complementing the lyrics, always serving the song rather than itself. Not only that, he tends to give his guitarists a lot of room to make statements of their own on his songs.
MusicSpin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Mike Peters of The Alarm

Best known for Big hair in the ‘80s—and more recently for saving lives one concert at a time through our Love Hope Strength Foundation. Current city Dyserth, North Wales. Really want to be in I would love to be back in Los Angeles on the beach and running up and down the boardwalk between Santa Monica and Venice Beach. Having the chance to play a show while I was there would be a bonus!
MusicGuitar Player

Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Featured on New Ida Mae Album

Having been on standby in the sleepy, picturesque city of Bath, UK, Ida Mae are currently experiencing a culture shock. “We just went from 15 months off the road to driving through Central New York on the July 4 weekend!” laughs the duo’s guitarist/vocalist Chris Turpin. “But we kind of got used to it in a couple of days. It’s like we never stopped.”
Theater & DancePosted by
American Songwriter

Walk the Moon Return with Three New Songs, “Can You Handle My Love??” Video

There’s a light on the other side of 2020, and Walk the Moon are intent on shining it. Working through the pandemic, remotely, frontman Nicholas Petricca, guitarist Eli Maiman and drummer Sean Waugaman sifted through old demos and new songs, piecing together their fifth studio album Heights, out fall 2021. Returning to a more enlightened state from their fourth album, What If Nothing, Walk the Moon are leaving new reflections on the past year… and how good it is on the other side on the first three singles “Can You Handle My Love??”, “Giants” and “I’m Good.”
Musicgratefulweb.com

John Mayer Tells Apple Music About New Album 'Sob Rock'

John Mayer joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his forthcoming eighth studio album ’Sob Rock’. He tells Apple Music why there’s “no more reason to have to adhere to any given idea of cool”, approaching songwriting like a film director, how he defines writer’s block, why his albums are different thematically, limiting there album to 10 songs, and how humor informs the album. He also discusses his relationship with Shawn Mendes and why he’s “remarkable”.
gratefulweb.com

Park City Song Summit features Gary Clark Jr., Keller Williams, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, Kamasi & more!

Park City Song Summit, the five-day music and culture gathering happening September 8-12 in Park City, UT, is pleased to announce that single-day tickets and full-Summit passes are now on-sale via parkcitysongsummit.com. Last week, Song Summit organizers unveiled a stacked and engaging lineup featuring artists, creatives, and thinkers including Gary Clark Jr., Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Andrew Bird, Leslie Jordan, Iron & Wine, Tank and the Bangas, Natalie Hemby, and more (full talent listing below).
Musicgratefulweb.com

Andy Sydow Sets Out Solo With Newly Fashioned Single “Alibi”

Ready to go to bat on his first-ever solo tour, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow announces his latest, three-track EP “Time Stands Between” taking listeners on a reflective journey through the “bases of life.” Newly recorded “Alibi” drops on July 15 while brand-new singles “Just Want You to Notice Me Again” and “When It Ends” debut on August 19.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Maggie Rose shares new song "Are We There Yet"

Today, the Nashville-based rock and soul singer-songwriter Maggie Rose shares “Are We There Yet,” the newest single from her upcoming album, Have A Seat, following the releases of the songs “Do It,” “What Are We Fighting For,” “For Your Consideration,” and “Saint." Have A Seat is due out on August 20 via Starstruck Records. The album was recorded live at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, and was produced by Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes).
Austin, TXundertheradarmag.com

Hovvdy Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “True Love”

Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have announced a new album, True Love, and shared its first single, its title track, via a video for it. True Love is due out October 1 via Grand Jury, their first album for the label. Check out the “True Love” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as their upcoming tour dates.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Steve Gunn Shares New Song “Fulton”

Steve Gunn is releasing a new album, Other You, on August 27 via Matador. Now he has shared its third single, “Fulton.” Listen below, followed by his upcoming tour dates. Gunn had this to say about the song in a press release: “One night the air went dead on 1010 WINS, the local AM news station in NYC I find myself listening to from time to time. Everything stopped for a moment, or at least the radio signal did. The long silence came as a surprise, a gift.”
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Hear a new, previously unreleased Jenny Mae song

Anyway Records, the long-running local label run by Bela Koe-Krompecher, and Don Giovanni Records, the New Jersey label releasing Koe-Krompecher's forthcoming memoir (Love, Death and Photosynthesis), are planning to release a collection of unreleased songs from Columbus songwriter Jenny Mae, who died in 2017. Today, we get the first taste...
Retailundertheradarmag.com

Lorde Shares New Song “Stoned At the Nail Salon”

New Zealand singer/songwriter Lorde is releasing a new album, Solar Power, on August 20 via Republic. Now she has shared its second single, “Stoned At the Nail Salon,” which features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Marlon Williams, and James Milne. In the song Lorde sings some lines perhaps directed at her younger fans—such as “‘Cause all the music you loved at sixteen you’ll grow out of” and “Spend all the evenings you can with the people who raised you.” But then she dismisses such deep statements, singing: “I don’t know/Maybe I’m just stoned at the nail salon/Maybe I’m just stoned at the nail salon again.” Listen below.
Rock Musicguitar.com

The Collection: Ida Mae

Ida Mae’s new album Click Click Domino is a road record. Weaving mournful country harmonies together with layers of slide guitar, vintage roots instruments, old drum machines and modern synths, husband-and-wife duo Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean create a wild musical landscape – one that’s as rich in possibilities as the thousands of miles they covered across more than 40 US states while supporting the likes of Marcus King, Greta Van Fleet, Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss.
Musictelegraphherald.com

New albums

John Mayer, "Sob Rock" (Columbia Records) John Mayer didn't want to create a "'costume" record, he said in a recent interview with the newsletter Blackbird Spyplane. With "Sob Rock," Mayer said, he sought to update the sounds of his childhood — he mentions U2, Lionel Richie, Paula Abdul and other late-1980′s stalwarts — to the present day, a reupholstering of sorts. What he hoped to do, he says, was to "grind the influences into a fine enough dust that you can make a new paste out of it."
Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Joy Formidable Share Video for New Song “Chimes”

Welsh rockers The Joy Formidable are releasing a new album, Into the Blue, on August 20 via Enci Records. Now they have shared a new single from it, “Chimes,” via a self-directed video featuring lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan performing along to the song in a barn, along with an animated bird. Watch it below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy