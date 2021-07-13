Cancel
Toll Brothers Issued Permit For 37-Story Midtown Project

By Dean Boerner
whatnowatlanta.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToll Brothers has the go-ahead to begin work at 1018 West Peachtree Street, where it has plans for a pair of residential towers totaling a combined 640 units. The city of Atlanta issued a land disturbance permit last week for the first phase of Toll Brothers’ Midtown development: a 37-story, 376-unit mixed-use building. The developer will move forward with installation of landscaping and underground utilities for the residential tower, which will also include about 5,000 square feet of retail facing West Peachtree Street, according to the permit.

