Trey Anastasio Band announces fall 2021 tour dates

Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) announces its long-awaited return to the road with an upcoming series of live dates. The tour begins September 17 at Thompson’s Point in Portland, ME and then travels through a two-night-stand at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on October 2 and 3. The upcoming run marks the first TAB tour for new bassist Dezron Douglas, who joins the band following the recent passing of original member Tony Markellis. Presales begin Wednesday, July 14 at noon ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 16 starting at 10am ET. For complete details, please visit trey.com/tour.