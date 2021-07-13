Cancel
Naomi Westwater's Feelings EP Out September 3rd

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoots/Americana singer-songwriter Naomi Westwater’s Feelings EP begins with a sparse, powerful statement: “My body is not my home.” That tension weaves throughout six songs, both in subject matter and arrangements, as Westwater and her band play with the listeners’ level of discomfort, consistently asking them to further identify their thoughts on racial injustices in America, the importance of climate change, relationships with their own bodies and where they land on the spiritual spectrum. “Americana” is out now, a reckoning with what it means to be multiracial in America, asking, “What am I to you?”

The Wonderfool (Matt Vinson of CAAMP) Releases "Cool Shade"

The Wonderfool—the recording project of singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Matt Vinson—has released “Cool Shade.” Marking the lead single of his fourth full-length studio album, Shiner, the song showcases an inviting vintage, sun-baked shimmer. Click here to listen to “Cool Shade." American Songwriter unveiled The Wonderfool’s single earlier this week raving...
Nilüfer Yanya Announces Feeling Lucky? Remix EP, Shares keiyaA's "Day 7.5093"

British singer/songwriter Nilüfer Yanya is taking a fresh look at her 2020 Feeling Lucky? EP, announcing the Feeling Lucky? Remix EP Tuesday and sharing its first single, Chicago-born singer/songwriter keiyaA’s take on “Day 7.5093.” The three-track remix EP is out in full on Aug. 18 via ATO Records, and also features reworks from Little Dragon and Kwes.
WABE

Jakko Jakszyk Of King Crimson Reminisces On The Band's Legacy Ahead Of Their Fox Theatre Performance

One of the most influential progressive rock bands of all time will light up Atlanta’s Fox Theatre for the venue’s first reopening of live shows since the pandemic. King Crimson, the eclectic explorers of sound who formed in 1968 with their blend of jazz, classical and psychedelic rock music, has had a rollercoaster career — breaking up and reforming various times with different line-ups. Jakko Jakszyk is the band’s lead vocalist, guitarist and occasional keyboardist and flutist, having joined in 2013. A versatile performer, he’s also been involved in acting and comedy projects over his long and varied career. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the upcoming July 27 performance at The Fox Theatre, and his last several years’ experience making music and touring with the legendary pioneers of prog.
NEW MUSIC MOVIE: Shinedown "ATTENTION ATTENTION" available on digital and VOD on September 3rd

Multi-platinum band Shinedown invites viewers into the world of ATTENTION ATTENTION in their new film, bringing to life the story of the acclaimed album of the same name. A stunning sonic and visual work of art, the film weaves the 14 songs from the album into a provocative, visceral and thought-provoking journey that brings viewers along on a psychological, emotional and physical ride from life’s lowest lows to the highest highs. As anxieties dissipate and demons disappear, what emerges is a powerful and enduring statement about humanity, overcoming struggles, the importance of mental health, not being afraid to fail and the resolve of the human spirit.
yes/and - yes/and

An unlikely collaboration between an electronic producer and an indie rock singer-songwriter that puts an earthy spin on ambient. As an important figure in the 2010s New York City chillwave scene, Joel Ford made a name for himself playing with Oneohtrix Point Never's Daniel Lopatin in the dream pop duo Games and holding it down on bass as a member of the retro futuristic act Tigercity. Now working out of Los Angeles, the producer has helped shape albums by artists like How To Dress Well, Jacques Greene and Autre Ne Veut. While Ford's portfolio doesn't really touch on indie rock, his latest project is a collaboration with singer-songwriter Meg Duffy. Under the moniker Hand Habits, Duffy plays contemplative folk songs when they aren't busy hitting the road with artists including Perfume Genius and Angel Olsen. Under the moniker yes/and, the duo craft guitar-driven ambient music that lingers in the grey area between the optimistic and the aloof. Tied together by bleary psychedelia, yes/and is as well-suited for a wilderness retreat as it is for the chill-out room at a party. The record's sonic palette is certainly mysterious, but yes/and flaunts a surprisingly cheerful attitude. These expansive, sprawling soundscapes are joyful and freewheeling. On "Ugly Orange," wispy synth pads lay the framework for folky plucked strings—it could perfectly soundtrack a drive through miles of New England meadows, except maybe for the dissonant, scratchy guitar playing that interrupts the otherwise peaceful backdrop. "Tumble's" muted, repetitive strumming draws from the work of 20th-century minimalist La Monte Young. On these tracks, Ford's creative direction takes the backseat, but his prowess in the studio sets them apart from anything Duffy has been involved with before. Even when their stringwork is at its most prominent, these intriguing effects and groundbreaking electronic arrangements keep the music distinct. Guided by Ford's subtle hand, Duffy embraces a newfound sense of simplicity. A peaceful, sometimes hypnotic sensibility dwells at the heart of yes/and, recalling the computer manipulated sounds of Austrian glitch artist Fennesz. "Centered Shell" finds the duo leaning on echoing, fingerpicked recordings that cascade over keys, providing one of the record's best examples of yes/and's creative chemistry. On "More Than Love," distorted instruments dominate the foreground while processed vocals loiter in the ether. Meanwhile, "Emotion Scroll"'s low-passed pianos and jagged pads play like one of William Basinski's Disintegration Loops composed in real time, culminating in a deluge of unsettling, sharp noises. However, for every murky moment on yes/and, there's an uplifting high point. The record's rambling instrumental worlds are most often celestial and cinematic. As a studio player who has worked with artists like William Tyler and The War On Drugs, sweeping, country-tinged atmospherics are nothing new for Duffy. Even so, this project takes both artists' talents for crafting auditory textures to new levels. In many ways, yes/and plays like Ford's work with cosmic Americana artist North Americans, on the album Roped In. Where that effort fixated on heartfeltt steel guitar melodies and pretty chords, yes/and uses rhythm and space to craft a meditative exercise in patience. The LP's golden glow keeps it from feeling like a minor side project. Channeling hopeful energy through an unlikely alliance, yes/and vibrant and surreal.
LISTEN: Naomi Westwater, "Americana"

In Their Words: “‘Americana’ is a song about race and pain. It’s a song about being in the in-between. This is a song for multiracial Americans — for every person who’s been asked, ‘What are you?’ This is for the people who are white, and Black, and brown all at once, and at the same time never white, or Black, or brown enough. This is my love letter to America, I think we need to break up? This song is me asking, post-racial America? For who?” — Naomi Westwater.
Album Review: Chiiild - Hope For Sale

Montreal born, LA based artist Chiiild has released his debut album Hope For Sale. With his influences ranging from Tame Impala, to Pink Floyd, D’Angelo and Marvin Gaye, that blend of soul, R&B and psychedelica blends effortlessly together on Hope For Sale. A breezy 11 tracks in total, Hope For...
'Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who'

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’, the acclaimed Grammy®-nominated career-spanning documentary chronicling the history of The Who, is now available to stream for the first time exclusively on The Coda Collection. Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, and featuring interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete...
Howlin Rain Announce 'The Dharma Wheel'

Over nearly 20 years, Howlin Rain have become the quintessential independent American rock 'n' roll band: a steam-spitting Hydra of cranked guitars, kicking asphalt dust through a kaleidoscoping travelogue of desert motels and dives, volleying forth transmissions of sci-fi poetry from the blacktop veins of this cracked and aching country. Now, in America 2021, capping this strangest and sorest of times, the band returns with its sixth studio album, The Dharma Wheel, a six-track, 52-minute dive into a joyous fantasy realm of exaggerated present. Announced for release on October 8 via founding member Ethan Miller's own Silver Current Records, the title track, a 16-minute multi-movement suite, is premiered today at MOJO. The song cycles from Crazy Horse-meets-Traffic jams through colossal, mass-moving funk stomp, eventually cresting and washing into a sing-along gospel lament (listen / share).
Andy Sydow Sets Out Solo With Newly Fashioned Single "Alibi"

Ready to go to bat on his first-ever solo tour, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow announces his latest, three-track EP “Time Stands Between” taking listeners on a reflective journey through the “bases of life.” Newly recorded “Alibi” drops on July 15 while brand-new singles “Just Want You to Notice Me Again” and “When It Ends” debut on August 19.
Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy Launch 'Hella Mega' With Epic, Emotional Dallas Concert

Just two songs into Green Day’s headlining set at the Hella Mega tour launch at Arlington, Texas’s Globe Life Field, Billie Joe Armstrong asked for the houselights to be turned on so he could see the roughly 35,000 people in the audience. This was quite possibly the largest rock audience that had assembled anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic, and he wanted to bask in their glow.
Alice SK teases debut EP with 'Another Girl's Man' out 15th July.

Alice SK’s debut single, “Another Girl’s Man”, is a track that blends Folk with Indie to tell an age-old tale of love turning sour. Her haunting, soulful voice sounds classic yet modern through the influence of cultural icons, such as Ella Fitzgerald & Joni Mitchell, and present-day acts, like The Strokes, to create something fresh.
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Maha, New Album and Self-Mythology

Michelle Zauner has never had an issue opening up. As the mind behind Japanese Breakfast, she’s created soundscapes of sparkling guitars and synths to carry lyrics about death, the afterlife and how the human experience fits into a cosmic narrative on albums like Psychopomp (2014) and Soft Sounds from Another Planet (2017). But recently she’s peeled back the layers even further.
FMX 94.5

20 Teen Angst Anthems to Melt Your Icy, Black Heart

To quote modern-day philosopher Fred Durst, sometimes it's just one of those days. Whether or not we care to admit it, we all went through our teen angst phase. Maybe we failed a test, had a nasty fight with our parents or got dumped at the Friday night football game. Either way, we all know the feeling that the world is weighing down on us, threatening to break our backs — and the only solace we can find is in music.
Bridge Artist of the Week: Durand Jones & the Indications

With the powerhouse sounds of Durand Jones & the Indications as our new Bridge Artist of the Week, your daily commute may find you dancing in the car a little more than usual. We're counting down to the Friday release of “Private Space," the band's highly anticipated third full-length effort. Developed in the wake of a chaotic 2020, the album highlights the group's resilience and a boldness to push beyond its soul revivalist origins. “Private Space” is an exploratory transition into '70s-inspired disco, funk and R&B, with a modern soul sheen.
