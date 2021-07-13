Cancel
Nicaraguan baseball – Duncan Campbell Minor Leagues Statistics & History

Cover picture for the articleAll Professional Baseball Statistics for Duncan Campbell. … Born: October 21, 1937 in Bluefields, Nicaragua. Full Name: Duncan Desmond Campbell. Here is another Pirate farmhand. Versatile Nicaraguan Duncan Campbell who spent 11 seasons in the Pirates system yet tasted AAA ball for only 56 games. Campbell spent as much time at thirdbase as he did in the outfield and caught 90 games. He was also 1-0 in 17 relief appearances. Utility player, who can play several positions competently. Hit for power and showed some speed in his youth. Campbell had a very fine professional career despite never advancing to the big club. Here is a photo from Nicaragua’s Hall of Fame.

