Duncan Campbell Minor Leagues Statistics & History

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (32-23) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE) Rodriguez started and allowed 1 run in 1 inning. He was relieved by Martinez who allowed a run in 2 innings. Meyers put the Skeeters on the board in the 3rd inning with a 3 run HR, his 15th HR of the season. In the 5th, they got 2 more runs on a Meyers sac fly and Hinojosa RBI double. France relieved Martinez and dominated in relief going 5 innings and allowing 1 run while striking out 10. Hinojosa added an RBI single in the 7th. Paredes closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.