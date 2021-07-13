Cancel
Abilene, TX

APD Surveillance, Apprehension, & Tactics Team (SATT)

Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas
 14 days ago

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Police Department organizational changes implemented in May 2021, were structured to improve resource deployment and reduce crime in Abilene. Part of that was the repurposing of the Street Crimes Unit into S.A.T.T.

The intent of S.A.T.T. is to remove local, state and federal fugitives, and repeat offenders from the community, thereby improving public safety. This is achieved through intelligence gathering, covert surveillance, and by working with our community and law enforcement partners. Their goal is to disrupt and prevent criminal activity within Abilene.

Since its inception, the team has helped in key apprehensions. On May 28, the third suspect wanted in connection to an Aggravated Kidnapping, Ashley Alaniz, was apprehended. On June 28, the team assisted in the arrest of robbery suspect, Mario Carrillo Jr. On June 17, San Angelo murder suspect Francisco Morales was apprehended in Abilene. These are just a few examples of their success thus far.

Although these arrests are a group effort by the entire organization, we want to recognize the performance of the newly formed S.A.T.T.

Respectfully,

Rick Tomlin

Public Information Coordinator

Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas

