Isolated buck converters lower BOM costs

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTMicroelectronics has released the A6986I and L6986I DC/DC converters, optimized for isolated buck regulator designs. These isolated buck converters offer a wide input-voltage range and low quiescent current for energy-efficient operation in automotive and industrial applications up to 5 W. “The isolated buck topology drastically lowers the bill of materials...

