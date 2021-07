“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is another example of the best possible case for a franchise starting summer blockbuster.”. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins reboots the G.I. Joe franchise from the ground up by changing the focus of the franchise to the journey of one single character in an endlessly entertaining martial arts romp. The movie works best when the action and humor are turned up a notch by the brilliant cast but can struggle to find its footing as it navigates Snake Eyes’ story with a global threat and the need to set up a sequel. None of the movie is boring and audiences will no doubt be looking forward to the sequels this origin deserves.