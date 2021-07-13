Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Coconut Cartel Announces Expansion Into Seven New U.S. Markets

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 11 days ago

Coconut Cartel brings the best of Miami to the rest of the world in a bottle. In 2021, its founders became famous for their fresh branded coconuts, and their latest creation, Coconut Cartel Special Añejo, was inspired by their clients’ preference for serving their fresh coconuts with a shot of premium aged rum. What you’ll find inside the bottle embodies just that, a unique blend of Guatemalan Añejo Rum, aged for up to 12 years and cut to proof with real, fresh coconut water. The natural minerality in the coconut water makes its blend uniquely smooth, with notes of wood, vanilla and caramel at first, and a touch of coconut and salt at the finish. Coconut Cartel is refreshing, delicious and perfect for easy sipping. Its founders, Dani and Mike Zig are Miami natives of Guatemalan and Venezuelan descent; having spent many years living in Guatemala they developed a passion for local agriculture and premium rums.

www.bevnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Coconuts#White Rum#Guatemalan A Ejo Rum#Venezuelan#The Coconut Cartel#American White
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Worldmartechseries.com

CleverTap Announces Expansion into Turkey

CleverTap offers Turkish brands access to industry-leading mobile marketing engagement and retention technology. CleverTap, the world’s most trusted customer engagement and user retention platform, announced superior growth numbers across the Middle East over the past year, fueling its expansion into Turkey. Since launching in the Middle East in 2020, CleverTap has doubled its growth in META by adding 100 new brands to its company portfolio.
Businessmartechseries.com

Ackroo Continues U.S. Expansion

Ackroo increases US based revenues and adds talent. Ackroo Inc., a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, is pleased to announce that after their last acquisition they have grown their percentage of both clients and revenues to just over 10% in the United States with the other 90% across Canada. This represents close to a 50% increase over the percentage of customers and revenues the Company managed at the end of 2020. Ackroo now services close to 1,800 clients and 5,300 locations across North America and in an effort to continue their US expansion they have recently hired sales operations consultants based in Florida to help drive continued growth in this very large market.
California StateBevNET.com

Audacious Brands Acquires LOOS And Expands Into California Cannabis Beverage Market

Australis Capital Inc., operating as Audacious Brands announced the acquisition of California-based cannabinoid infused drinks company LOOS. The company’s first product, a 2oz “shot” infused with 100mg of THC, is available in three flavors – Orange Crush Sativa, Green Dream Hybrid, and Lavender Indica. The products are vegan, gluten-free and low-sugar. LOOS plans to release a number of other products across several key categories, including CBD-infused shots. The LOOS founders will report to Chief Business Development Officer Leah S. Bailey.
New York City, NYdallassun.com

SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established PSP's and E-commerce Firms in the East Coast and the West Coast to Support Them with Advanced Merchants Services and Fast-Track Expansion To Critical Mark

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch are setting up its branch in New York, USA, which will allow them to negotiate with locally long-established payment service providers (PSP) and e-commerce companies, starting in the East Coast through the West Coast. SUIC Midas Touch will offer advanced merchants services and products to these PSP's and e-commerce companies. The opening of the New York branch is going to fast-track the expansion to critical markets all over the 50 states and will drive this effort with multiple contracts for smart PSP and E-Commerce programs and solutions.
Carlsbad, CAcharlottenews.net

Optec International Announces Expansion to New 50,000 Sq Feet Global HQ

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI). OPTEC International today announced the company is expanding the company's global operations with expansion to a newly acquired 50,000 Sq Feet Corporate & Distribution facilities at 1375 Park Center Dr, Vista, CA 92081. The facility is scheduled to open this week and be fully operational by August 1 st and is located within several hundred yards of the company's existing 3 facilities. The new Building signage is also expected to be completed by August 1 st .
EconomyBusiness Insider

Studio Shed Announces Expansion into Canada

Prefab Backyard Structure Leader Brings Home Improvement Solutions to Toronto, Ottowa and Vancouver. LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Studio Shed, the leader in modern, prefabricated outdoor structures and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), announced its North American expansion into Canada today, opening e-commerce sales to Canadian residents this summer.
Businesslambcountyleadernews.com

U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol announces new members

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol welcomes new members Levi Strauss & Co, one of the most recognizable denim companies worldwide, and their legacy brands Levi’s®, Dockers®, Denizen® by Levi’s®, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™. More than 90 percent of Levi Strauss & Co’s products are cotton-based. The company...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Deadly drug-resistant superbug spreading in US

Cases of a deadly fungal infection resistant to all existing treatments have been spreading through nursing homes and hospitals in the United States for the first time, health officials said.Outbreaks of Candida auris, an emerging yeast infection first identified in Asia in 2009, were reported in a Washington DC care home and at two Dallas, Texas, hospitals.Among the cases were several that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said Dr Meghan Lyman, a medical...
BasketballPosted by
The Associated Press

Bird sees no hypocrisy on US team staying for anthem

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the U.S. team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics. It’s a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates. During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social justice before the anthem is played at games.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy