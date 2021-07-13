Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Blinken to Stress ASEAN's Central Role in Ministerial Meeting

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will stress the central regional role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in a virtual meeting with the bloc's foreign ministers on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. The meeting with the 10-member bloc will be the first since...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Campbell
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Stress#Central Role#Reuters#Asean#State Department#White House#Price#Indian#Biological E Ltd#Southeast Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Blinken to visit India with vaccines and China in focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to India, an important partner in U.S. efforts to counter China and in vaccine diplomacy that is hobbled by its own COVID-19 crisis. It will be Blinken’s first visit to the world’s largest democracy as President Joe Biden’s...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

U.S. to Stress Need for 'Guardrails' in Sherman's Talks in China

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will tell China in upcoming talks that while Washington welcomes competition, there needs to be a level playing field and guardrails to ensure ties do not veer into conflict, U.S. officials said on Saturday. The senior officials, briefing reporters ahead of...
WorldVoice of America

US Top Diplomat Blinken to Visit India, Kuwait

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India next week, the State Department said on Friday, in the top U.S. diplomat's first visit to the world's largest democracy and an important U.S. ally in Asia. Blinken will also visit Kuwait and meet senior officials there at...
US News and World Report

China, Afghanistan Top Blinken Agenda on India, Kuwait Trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India and Kuwait next week for talks on China, the coronavirus and Afghanistan, the State Department said Friday. The trip comes as the Biden administration seeks to shore up U.S. leadership in vaccinating the world against COVID-19, tries to...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance to peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Motegi for hosting Deputy Secretary Sherman for a successful U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral meeting in Tokyo. They also discussed concerns regarding the mass arrests and detentions of protestors in Cuba and agreed on the need for the Cuban regime to hear its people and serve their needs at this vital moment. In addition, Secretary Blinken conveyed his wishes to Japan for a safe and secure Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to India and Kuwait

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New Delhi, India and Kuwait City, Kuwait July 26-29 to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to strengthening our partnerships and underscore cooperation on our shared priorities. In New Delhi on July 28, Secretary Blinken will meet with External Affairs Minister Dr....
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Chair of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy Sharansky

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with renowned human rights defender Natan Sharansky, Chair of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy. They discussed global challenges for democracy, the plight of political prisoners around the world, and the importance of combatting anti-Semitism in all of its forms, including Holocaust distortion and denial. Secretary Blinken affirmed the United States’ commitment to promoting human rights and pressing for the release of political prisoners wherever they are held.
U.S. Politicsb975.com

U.S. welcomes formation of Haiti’s interim government, Blinken says

(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the formation of Haiti’s interim government is a positive and necessary step, nearly two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was gunned down in a murder plot. “The United States welcomes efforts by Haiti’s political leadership to come together in...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Blinken Meets Belarus Opposition Leader as Criticism Mounts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Monday with Belarus’ main opposition leader as the United States steps up criticism of the government in Minsk for a widening crackdown on dissent following disputed elections last year. Blinken met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the State Department to show...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China opposes Blinken's remarks on South China Sea

Beijing [China], July 12 (ANI): China on Monday protested the remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reaffirming that Washington views Beijing's South China Sea (SCS) maritime claims as unlawful. Blinken, on the fifth anniversary of an international ruling concerning SCS, had said nowhere is the rules-based maritime...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Blinken highlights ASEAN's role in Indo-Pacific

Washington DC [US], July 14 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has underscored ASEAN's essential role in the Indo-Pacific's regional architecture and highlighted the US' rejection of unlawful maritime claims of Beijing in the South China Sea. This comes as Blinken's met with foreign ministers of the Association of...
Foreign PolicyThe Independent

Blinken urges Myanmar action in ASEAN meeting with its envoy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked his Southeast Asian counterparts Wednesday to jointly press for an end to violence in Myanmar its return to a democratic path and the release of all political prisoners in a video conference attended by the military-led nation’s top diplomat. In the meeting with...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

United States and Rwanda Host Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting

The United States and the Government of Rwanda virtually hosted on July 21-22 members of the UN General Assembly Special Committee on Peacekeeping (known as the C-34) for a preparatory meeting focused on capacity-building partnerships ahead of the December 2021 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Seoul, Korea. The U.S.-Rwanda preparatory meeting...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with DRC President Tshisekedi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi. They discussed the strengthened ties between the United States and the DRC and pledged to continue to work together to advance the U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity. Secretary Blinken expressed support for President Tshisekedi’s reform agenda to tackle corruption, strengthen democratic institutions, advance peace and respect for human rights, end impunity, and improve public health. Secretary Blinken also commended President Tshisekedi for his leadership as African Union Chairperson, and the two discussed making environmental protection and combatting the climate crisis a priority during the DRC’s term. Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States’ grave concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. He also emphasized the importance of the African Union’s role in reducing conflict and mediating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute. Both leaders expressed their commitment to working together so that the DRC can realize its vast potential and continue on a positive trajectory.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon. It is a real pleasure to have Foreign Minister Allamand here. Andres and I have had the opportunity to speak, but now we have the opportunity to spend some time together face-to-face with our teams. And for the United States and for me, this is especially welcome because Chile is such an important partner for the United States.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Yellen Says Concerned About Housing Prices but Inflation to Calm

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns about housing affordability on Thursday and said she expected several more months of high inflation readings, but it remained transitory, adding that the Federal Reserve was doing a good job under Chair Jerome Powell. Yellen, in an interview with CNBC,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy