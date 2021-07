Momence CUSD #1 on-line registration is now open for returning students only. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, and in the interest of making it the process as easy for families as possible, Momence CUSD is strongly recommending on-line registration where possible. Kindergarten, 5th and 9th grade students will need to prove residency to register in their new buildings. Postcards for residency were mailed out last week. This postcard can be used as your proof of residency; simply bring the postcard to in-person registration.