Barrington Stage Company Offers Encore Presentation of "Judgment Day" Online July 26 through August 1st

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PITTSFIELD, MA) -- BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY (BSC) will present an encore presentation of last summer’s audience favorite, Rob Ulin’s JUDGMENT DAY, directed by Matthew Penn and starring Tony Award winners Jason Alexander, Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana and Grammy Award winner Michael McKean. The streaming runs from July 26 through August 1 exclusively on Stellar Events as a benefit for Barrington Stage Company.

