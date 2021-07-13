Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Experts Say It’s Unlikely Fully Vaccinated People Are Unknowingly Spreading COVID-19

By Bob Curley
Healthline
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the increased spread of the delta variant, experts say it’s unlikely fully vaccinated people who have an asymptomatic infection are transmitting the virus. Experts say that’s because vaccinated people who have contracted the coronavirus have much lower viral loads than unvaccinated people. Experts still recommend that vaccinated people take...

www.healthline.com

Comments / 12

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#T Zero#Vaccinations#Incelldx#Covid#Cdc#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Misleading stat claims more vaccinated people die

Some people, including those pushing an anti-vaccine agenda online, have been claiming a large proportion of those dying with the Delta variant of coronavirus had been vaccinated. One conspiracy site even claimed vaccinated people were dying at higher rates than those who had not received the jab, which is untrue.
Public HealthWebMD

Almost All U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Now in the Unvaccinated

June 28, 2021 – If you, a friend or a loved one remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 at this point – for whatever reason – you are be at higher risk for dying if you do become infected. That's the conclusion of a new report The Associated Press released looking at...
Public Healthfox40jackson.com

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
San Francisco, CASFist

CDC Confirms That Viral Loads In Vaccinated People With Delta Are 'Indistinguishable' From Unvaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control reversed course Monday and said it now recommends indoor masks for the vaccinated in all areas of the country where COVID infections are surging. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited unpublished data from recent days suggesting that vaccinated people may be able to spread the Delta variant just as easily as unvaccinated people.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This One Vaccine, Get a Booster Now, Virus Expert Warns

The rollout of vaccines has helped drop the national daily average of new COVID cases in the U.S. over the past six months. But as time passes, experts and officials have begun to question when booster shots will be needed to make sure they can still protect against the virus. The recent arrival and spread of the Delta variant—which is believed to be 60 percent more transmissible than the contagious Alpha variant—has increased pressure on the situation, with some officials concerned that new outbreaks could soon hit areas with low vaccination rates. But according to Angela Rasmussen, PhD, a virus expert and research scientist with the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO), anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster shot as soon as possible.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Half of Vaccinated People Hospitalized for COVID Have This in Common

It appeared for a while that we were past the worst of the pandemic, but the situation in the U.S. has shifted dramatically in the last couple of weeks and hospitals across the country are once again being flooded with COVID patients. As of July 23, coronavirus hospitalization rates are rising in 45 states, according to data from the The New York Times. And while the large majority of these patients are unvaccinated, that's not necessarily true of all of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that of the more than 159 million people who'd been fully vaccinated as of July 12, when they last collected the data, nearly 5,500 have been hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. That's only .003 percent of fully vaccinated people who get severe COVID, but new research is showing that half of them share one interesting commonality.
Public Healthdeseret.com

One possible sign you had COVID-19 after being vaccinated

There’s a simple COVID-19 symptom that indicates whether or not someone might have had the novel coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated — sneezing. Researchers with the ZOE COVID Symptom Study have been researching various systems for those who have been fully vaccinated and those who have not. They found that sneezing is a common symptom among those who got COVID-19 and had been fully vaccinated.

Comments / 12

Community Policy