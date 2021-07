A week after the UK removed the need to quarantine for all travellers arriving from Croatia, British visitors to Croatia have been told they must present a negative Covid test for entry from next week, even if they’re fully vaccinated.The move comes a “worsening of epidemiological situations” in the UK, and will apply to all British visitors regardless of vaccination status or whether they’ve recovered from Covid.Visitors from the UK, as well as from Cyprus and Russia, must present either a negative antigen test (taken with 48 hours) or a PCR test (taken within 72 hours). The antigen test...