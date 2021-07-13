2021 Hyundai Sonata Limited
The Hyundai Sonata cruises into 2021 with the same dramatic styling since its big redesign last year. A 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine delivers good acceleration and is complimented with sharp handling and a responsive transmission. Pair everything up with a spacious interior that feels upscale and elegant. Levels of luxury that fall well beyond the sticker price, and it would appear that Hyundai intends to continue its rein and reputation for delivering way more for way less.www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
