Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 Hyundai Sonata Limited

By Contributor
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hyundai Sonata cruises into 2021 with the same dramatic styling since its big redesign last year. A 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine delivers good acceleration and is complimented with sharp handling and a responsive transmission. Pair everything up with a spacious interior that feels upscale and elegant. Levels of luxury that fall well beyond the sticker price, and it would appear that Hyundai intends to continue its rein and reputation for delivering way more for way less.

www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Sonata#Sel Plus#Honda#Nissan#Limited#Bose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Apple
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsNewsweek

Best-Selling SUVs in the US in 2021

There's a type of SUV for nearly everyone on this list. In the first half of 2021, inventory shortages and shoppers ravenously looking for a new vehicle have shaken up the best-selling SUVs landscape but the most popular models in America are still the ones that first come to mind - the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
Buying CarsCNET

The best SUV under $35,000 in 2021

If you haven't garnered yet, SUVs are today's body style. They simply fit so many lives better than a sedan with ample cargo room and extra utility. Automakers realized this a while ago and continue to roll out new SUVs to fit nearly any lifestyle. Whether you're looking for something large, something small, or anything in between, there's a crossover SUV for that.
CarsTop Speed

The Hyundai Elantra N Is Impressively Better Than Expected

Hyundai has added a third vehicle - also the first sedan - to its performance 'N' lineup, the Elantra N. It comes with some exterior and interior upgrades over the standard Elantra, but a whole lot of changes under the skin. Up front, it comes with a lip spoiler and...
Worlddallassun.com

Hyundai Motor unveils Avante N

Seoul [South Korea], July 15 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor's high-performance brand N unveiled Korea's first high-performance sedan model. Hyundai Motor's high-performance brand N unveiled 'Avante N' and its Digital World Premier video for the first time online on July 14. Avante N is the high-performance model of the all-new Avante,...
CarsTruth About Cars

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Isn’t Messing Around

Hyundai’s commitment to performance vehicles is really starting to become impressive. Despite the brand’s decision to terminate the standard Veloster for 2022, it’ll be retaining the crackling N model in order to appease a small number of fun-loving customers. While not unappealing, the model had some quirks that likely made it less appealing to the average commuter. Packaged as a three-door hatchback prioritizing style over utility, the Veloster made less practical sense than a similarly priced sedan or crossover. We’d wager some would-be owners ultimately settled upon the Elantra or Kona unless they were in the market for the N and the backroad shenanigans it encourages.
Santa Cruz, CAJalopnik

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Will Cost $23,995

After what seems like years of waiting, Hyundai finally showed us the Santa Cruz pickup. Well, Hyundai doesn’t call it a pickup. It’s a “Sport Adventure Vehicle”. And now, nearly three months after its public debut, we have pricing. Pricing is spread across eight trim levels and is not inclusive...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Coliseum Gray Hyundai Tucson

* 2017 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
Buying Carspinalcentral.com

Haire: Honda Accord hybrid, Hyundai Elantra

With the price of gas going up, now is a good time to look at some fuel-saving cars. First up is the Honda Accord. This hybrid version starts about $27K. For that we get a 2.0-liter rated at 212 horsepower, and fuel economy claimed to be 48/48 mpg. We have...
Diamond Bar, CArubbernews.com

Nexen gains OE fitment on redesigned Hyundai Kona

DIAMOND BAR, Calif.—Hyundai Motor Group has selected Nexen Tire Corp.'s N Priz S Grand Touring Tire as an original equipment fitment on the 2022 Hyundai Kona in the U.S. and South Korea. The four-door, five-seat compact SUV, which has been redesigned, will feature size 215/55R17. "Since the beginning of this...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Working On Electric N Performance Car

Hyundai refuses to slow down in any sphere. The company has closed its deal with Boston Dynamics, continues to work on flying cars, and has just revealed the new Elantra N, a 276-horsepower sports sedan with style. This new sedan comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot offering 289 lb-ft of torque and a boost to 286 hp with a system called N Grin Shift. But while the car features an electronic limited-slip differential, that's not the limit of electrification for Hyundai N. According to a new report from South Korea, Hyundai is working on putting an N-badged car on its new E-GMP electric platform.
CarsThe Car Connection

What's New for 2022: Hyundai

Hyundai heads into the 2022 model year with an equal balance on electrification and performance, while revitalizing the compact utility vehicle segment. Its bestseller, the Tucson compact crossover, gets redesigned with hybrid and plug-in powertrains and shares its platform with the much anticipated 2022 Santa Cruz small pickup truck. The expansion of the N Line and the N performance lineup also accelerates heartbeats, even if it doesn't nab much volume.
CarsAutoweek.com

The Hyundai Elantra N Keeps the Stick Alive

Hyundai finally unveils its Elantra N, another installment in the growing N-Division’s performance car portfolio. The Elantra N uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 making 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque. Pricing is to be decided, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it priced similarly to the Veloster N.
Carsautotrader.com

Hyundai Drops Ioniq Electric

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric, the EV version of Hyundai’s Toyota Prius-fighting hatchback, won’t be renewed for the 2022 model year. Instead, the automaker is focusing its entry-level EV efforts on an updated version of its SUV-like Kona Electric. Hyundai introduced a three-prong Ioniq lineup for the 2017 model year, including...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Phantom Black Hyundai Elantra

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4409 miles below market average! 28/37 City/Highway MPG. Certification Program Details: DUNCAN DIFFERENCE CERTIFIED WITH A 130 POINT INSPECTION AND 10 YEAR / 100,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY FROM DATE OF PURCHASE! Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 *...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Someone Turned A Hyundai Accent Into A 1969 Ford Mustang

If you can't afford the sports car of your dreams, there are plenty of companies out there that can build you a replica. Some are more convincing than others: we've all seen horrific Ferrari replicas based on Pontiac Fierios that won't fool anyone. This latest replica comes from Dream Customs India. To the untrained eye, it may look like a classic 1969 Ford Mustang, but under the skin is a 2009 Hyundai Accent. It shouldn't work, but the result is better than you might expect.
CarsAutoExpress

Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

The Ioniq 5 family hatchback represents a real shift forward in Hyundai’s ability to chase down premium electric rivals, helping to persuade EV buyers who are motivated by stylish design, great on-board tech and practical range and charging speeds, to invest in the Korean brand. With stunning looks and a...
Carsarcamax.com

Auto review: Here's a last look at the 2021 Mazda 6 as it slinks toward sedan extinction

Don't make me the bad guy. I care about extinction. I've adopted manatees and whales, donated to help giant pandas and black rhinos. But I have a hard time caring that midsize sedans are an endangered species. This makes me an outlier among auto writers who can be accused of overvaluing characteristics like acceleration and skid pad ratings versus passenger space and ease of entry, even in vehicles for which Jobs 1-4 are carrying families and groceries reliably and in comfort.
Carsfastcar.co.uk

HYUNDAI I30N TUNING GUIDE

The Hyundai i30N is the underestimated gem of the hot hatch crowd, but it’ll more than hold its own against the usual suspects, especially when tuned. We speak to expert tuners Courtenay Sport to give you a quick-fire Hyundai i30N tuning guide to heat up your motor. Engine. The Hyundai...
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Chevrolet Trax vs. 2022 Hyundai Kona: Which Is Better?

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax and the 2022 Hyundai Kona are small, inexpensive crossovers that offer all-wheel drive. Which is better?. The Chevrolet Trax dates from 2015. The Hyundai Kona has been updated for 2022. 2022 Chevrolet Trax. Base Price: $21,400 / Read our 2022 Chevrolet Trax Review. What we like:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy