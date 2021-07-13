Android 12 users will be able to play games even before they’re downloaded

Google’s Game Developer Summit 2021 brought the announcement of a new feature for the Android game developers that’s destined to please the mobile gamers. Called the “play as you download,” the new inclusion will allow Android 12 users to start the game even before the complete game assets have downloaded from the Play Store. This will come in very handy for large games and apps that can take a few minutes – depending on the size of the app and the internet speed – to finish.