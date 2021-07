Kolohe Andino celebrated his Olympic victory over fellow Team USA surfer John John Florence by making a throat-slash gesture towards his rival.Andino, 27, knocked out his fellow American, who is the two-time world champion and was tipped for gold, in their heat on Monday.And he was not shy in celebrating.Andino made the throat-slashing gesture just seconds into the 30-minute heat after landing a difficult manoeuvre that powered his upset bid.“It was like cutting the snake off the head in the first 10 seconds,’’ said Andino, who is from San Clemente, California.“I was just overwhelmed with emotions and that’s what...