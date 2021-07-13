An archaeological study reveals new aspects related to plant processing in a Neolithic settlement in Turkey

In 1933, a group of workers were building a bridge over the Songhua River near Harbin, China, when they made an unexpected discovery: a fossilized human skull that appeared to be very, very old. One of the workers hid the skull in an abandoned well, worried that it might be taken away by invading Japanese forces. The man who hid it died in 2018, but not before telling his grandson the whole story. So writes Ian Sample at The Guardian, and what follows offers an even more compelling narrative.