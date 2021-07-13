An archaeological study reveals new aspects related to plant processing in a Neolithic settlement in Turkey
UNIVERSITAT POMPEU FABRA – BARCELONA—A study* conducted by researchers from the UPF Culture and Socio-Ecological Dynamics research group (CaSEs) and the University of Leicester (UK) has provided a highly dynamic image surrounding the use and importance of hitherto unknown wild plant resources at the Neolithic site of Çatalhöyük (Anatolia, Turkey). The researchers carried out their work combining the analysis of microbotanical remains and use-wear traces in various stone implements recovered from the site, which in the past hosted one of mankind’s first agricultural societies.popular-archaeology.com
