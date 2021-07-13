Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

An archaeological study reveals new aspects related to plant processing in a Neolithic settlement in Turkey

By Authors
popular-archaeology.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITAT POMPEU FABRA – BARCELONA—A study* conducted by researchers from the UPF Culture and Socio-Ecological Dynamics research group (CaSEs) and the University of Leicester (UK) has provided a highly dynamic image surrounding the use and importance of hitherto unknown wild plant resources at the Neolithic site of Çatalhöyük (Anatolia, Turkey). The researchers carried out their work combining the analysis of microbotanical remains and use-wear traces in various stone implements recovered from the site, which in the past hosted one of mankind’s first agricultural societies.

popular-archaeology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neolithic#Turkey#Economy#Plant#Universitat Pompeu Fabra#Barcelona#Cases#Atalh Y K#Icrea Upf Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Archaeology
Related
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?
WorldMySanAntonio

Evidence of a New Human Ancestor Emerges in Northern China

In 1933, a group of workers were building a bridge over the Songhua River near Harbin, China, when they made an unexpected discovery: a fossilized human skull that appeared to be very, very old. One of the workers hid the skull in an abandoned well, worried that it might be taken away by invading Japanese forces. The man who hid it died in 2018, but not before telling his grandson the whole story. So writes Ian Sample at The Guardian, and what follows offers an even more compelling narrative.
SciencePosted by
geekspin

Scientists discover a potential new ancient human species

A group of scientists at the Hebei GEO University said that a skull found in China in 1933 possibly belongs to a new, ancient human species. The scientists, whose findings were published in the journal The Innovation last Friday, gave the potential new species to which the skull belonged the moniker, Dragon Man. Their analyses found that the owner of the skull is between 138,000 and 309,000 years old.
Scienceheritagedaily.com

Archaeologists discover 4,400-year-old serpent “staff”

Archaeologists from the University of Turku, in collaboration with the Finnish Heritage Agency, and researchers from the University of Helsinki have uncovered a stone age wooden “staff” shaped like a serpent. The discovery was made at the Järvensuo 1 prehistoric site, an ancient wetland environment on the shores of Rautajarvi...
ScienceCBS News

Massive "Dragon Man" skull found in China might be a new human evolutionary branch

A gigantic fossilized skull that was hidden in a well in China for 90 years has just been discovered by scientists — and it's making them rethink human evolution. The skull was originally found in 1933 by Chinese laborers building a bridge in Harbin, a northern Chinese city, during the Japanese occupation, researchers said. To prevent the skull from falling into Japanese hands, it was wrapped and hidden in an abandoned well. It was only rediscovered in 2018 when the old man who originally hid it told his grandson, shortly before his death.
AstronomyScientific American

Announcing a New Plan for Solving the Mystery of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

In the courtroom, eyewitness testimony can lead to a life sentence in jail. But in science, such testimony is of limited value. Science mandates quantitative measurements by instruments, removing the subjective impressions of humans from the balance scale of reliability. This is for a good reason. Some people truly believe in a reality that does not exist, either because of hallucinations or as a consequence of deep psychological forces that drive them to ignore facts, especially those that are not flattering to their forecasts or ego.
Sciencehypebeast.com

National Geographic Details New Evidence on Missing Ancient Continent Submerged Beneath New Zealand

National Geographic has just published a new article that takes a closer look at the mysterious eighth continent Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Māui. The idea of the eighth landmass presented itself as early as the mid-’90s, where Zealandia, a continent almost the size of Australia is submerged with New Zealand its only part to exist above sea level. “Continents are sort of like icebergs,” says study author Keith Klepeis, a structural geologist at the University of Vermont. “What you see at the surface is not really the full extent of the beast.”
AstronomyPhys.org

New type of massive explosion explains mystery star

A massive explosion from a previously unknown source—10 times more energetic than a supernova—could be the answer to a 13-billion-year-old Milky Way mystery. Astronomers led by David Yong, Gary Da Costa and Chiaki Kobayashi from Australia's ARC Centre of Excellence in All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D) based at the Australian National University (ANU) have potentially discovered the first evidence of the destruction of a collapsed rapidly spinning star—a phenomenon they describe as a "magneto-rotational hypernova".
ScienceNew York Post

Humans, Neanderthals share up to 98.5 percent DNA, new study reveals

You’re not much different than a Neanderthal. At least according to a new study published by Science Advances. The journal found that as little as 1.5 percent of our DNA is unique to modern humans, and not shared with our ancestral species. “That’s a pretty small percentage,” Nathan Schaefer, a...
ScienceScience Focus

How new X-ray scanning technology is revealing the secret lives of ancient animals

Long perceived as the study of a bunch of irrelevant dead things, we are now seeing a radical transformation in palaeontology, the science of extinct life. But the use of statistical methods to analyse big data, and the routine CT scanning of fossils to reveal their minute microstructures, have opened up entirely new fields of research, including how mammals became the warm-blooded milk-givers of the modern world.
AgriculturePhys.org

New study reveals the ingredients of major forest fires

Research co-led by the Center for Research on Desertification (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA) describes the mechanisms that make major forest fires possible. Climate emerges as one of the main triggers by fostering the flammability of the fuel, along with drought conditions and the effectiveness of ignitions. An article published recently in Frontiers...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Study finds most modern human DNA is shared with ancient human ancestors

Neanderthals have been extinct for an extremely long time, but some modern humans carry genes from Neanderthals. Currently, methods used to detect the Neanderthal genes within the human genome use a pattern of linkage disequilibrium or direct comparison to Neanderthal genomes. The challenge for researchers is that those methods are limited in sensitivity and scalability.
ScienceSFGate

Scientists Uncover an Ancestor of Modern Cannabis

Whether it’s being used for agricultural, medical or recreational purposes, cannabis has become increasingly ubiquitous around the globe. That, in turn, has led the plant in question to be studied with increasing scrutiny, whether it’s exploring what can be done with it to venturing into the plant’s long history. Now,...
Sciencegoodmenproject.com

Team Finds Earliest Signs of Humans Changing Ecosystems With Fire

The study, which appears in the journal Science Advances, combines archaeological evidence—dense clusters of stone artifacts dating as far back as 92,000 years ago—with paleoenvironmental data on the northern shores of Lake Malawi in eastern Africa to document that early humans were ecosystem engineers. They used fire in a way that prevented regrowth of the region’s forests, creating a sprawling bushland that exists today.
ScienceFreethink

Ancient human’s genome sequenced from DNA in cave dirt

Researchers have sequenced an ancient human’s genome using DNA extracted from cave dirt — and not the skeletal remains of the human itself. It isn’t the first time DNA has been extracted from dirt, but the new technique they used for the first time here could make it easier to produce ancient human genomes from soil in the future — potentially unlocking a new gold rush of discoveries about our past.
Medical & BiotechScientific American

Behold the ‘Borg’: Massive DNA Structures Perplex Scientists

The Borg have landed—or, at least, researchers have discovered their counterparts here on Earth. Scientists analysing samples from muddy sites in the western United States have found novel DNA structures that seem to scavenge and ‘assimilate’ genes from microorganisms in their environment, much like the fictional Star Trek ‘Borg’ aliens who assimilate the knowledge and technology of other species.

Comments / 0

Community Policy